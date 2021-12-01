NORTH PROVIDENCE – Tri-County Community Action Agency is putting the final touches on its newest location in the Marieville neighborhood of North Providence.
Tri-County president and CEO Joe DeSantis confirmed this week that the local nonprofit will soon open a food bank at 19 Volturno Street, off Charles.
“I’ve been in this business for 48 years, and we’ve always lacked a presence in Marieville,” said DeSantis, adding that the nonprofit is “pleased to be working there in collaboration and partnership with the MOMs of Marieville,” another North Providence food bank service.
“We don’t want to duplicate services, but to supplement what they’re doing in the community,” DeSantis said. “We’re really pleased about the partnership, and looking forward to integrating other programs like rent relief. Bringing those services closer to people makes it more convenient for them, allowing us to serve more people.”
Among the 13 Tri-County locations statewide, North Providence is home to several, including a food bank and emergency services site on Emanuel Street. There is another site on Maple Avenue, plus Head Start pre-school programs on Mineral Spring, Rockwell and Waterman avenues.
The Volturno Street food bank was made possible in part by an $800,000 Community Services Block Grant. The federal grants provide funds to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty in communities.
DeSantis said the grant will help pay for the first year of the new operation, and that they plan to continue with the program after the year is up. A similar effort is planned in Johnston.
The building is owned by Mayor Charles Lombardi, who received a favorable advisory opinion before the Rhode Island Ethics Commission in April when he asked whether he could rent his property out to Tri-County.
Commissioners agreed that the Code of Ethics did not prohibit the mayor from renting the building, “to provide social services to North Providence residents who are in need.”
Tri-County is aiming to open up Volturno Street by early 2022, but DeSantis said he’s working hard to open the doors as soon as possible. They’d hoped to be open already, he said, but faced various delays. Additional electrical work was needed to support the food bank’s industrial-grade refrigerators and freezers.
“We’re 90 to 95 percent done with the space,” he said. New, color-coded shelves were installed, making it easier for patrons to select various goods.
In an effort to make the building more welcoming, Tri-County put out the call seeking artists to submit ideas for a mural at the new food bank.
There is a $300 cash prize available for the winning entry. The mural will be painted on an interior cinderblock wall. The rules are:
• The entry must include Tri-County’s logo and the agency name.
• The entry should be in a style that relates to all generations.
• The mural should depict something relevant to a food bank, such as an orchard, a farmers market scene, a food tree/pyramid, or any other nutrition or healthy food-related idea.
The final painting will measure 7 feet by 7 feet. All paints and supplies for the finished mural will be provided by Tri-County. The entry must include the artist’s name, contact information, and an estimated cost of paints/supplies necessary to complete the full-sized mural. Tri-County may ask the artist to modify some or all of the entry.
There is no limit on the number of submissions one can enter. Deadline to enter is Dec. 15. Submissions can be sent to dbanno@tricountyri.org.
For more information, visit tricountyri.org or call 401-351-2750.
