SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Police Department added the month of February to its trial period for body-worn cameras before completing an assessment report, says Police Chief Richard St. Sauveur.
St. Sauveur said the department’s experience with the cameras has been uneventful so far.
“As such, we have received approval from the company to extend the pilot program for another month,” he said.
The chief said he will complete an assessment report for Town Manager Randy Rossi at the end of the pilot program period. He said he can’t discuss details of the pilot program before submitting the report to Rossi.
While Rossi is in favor of the program, where the state funded body-worn cameras for every police officer in the state, St. Sauveur originally expressed concerns regarding the effects the cameras have on the community and the limited perspective they might bring. Every department in the state initially applied for funding except Smithfield.
The SPD does not use dashboard cameras.
Among his other concerns, St. Sauveur says body-worn cameras typically capture poor police behavior one percent of the time and poor community behavior 99 percent of the time. He says residents also may not call the police for fear of being recorded.
St. Sauveur eventually agreed to run a trial period with a select number of officers beginning last October.
Smithfield would receive 33 body-worn cameras for a staff of 45 officers. Each camera costs around $1,750 per unit. Funding for the program pays for five years and also includes training and information technology professionals.
Rossi previously said the pilot will show the pros and cons of body-worn cameras. He says footage could exonerate an officer or a suspect.
