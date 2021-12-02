PROVIDENCE – Trinity Repertory Company’s revival of its annual showing of “A Christmas Carol” brings much-needed Christmas cheer for 2021, and after two years on hold due to COVID, the audience could practically feel the cast’s excitement of being back on stage.
Opening night on Nov. 11 marked the first time for live theater at Trinity Rep in two years. Due to COVID rules, the play runs its full 90 minutes without an intermission.
Trinity Rep’s annual run of the annual Dickens classic is a Rhode Island family tradition that continued for 45 years uninterrupted until COVID. Viewers streamed the group’s 2020 performance of the show online, featuring a Zoom storyboard.
This year’s cast features a diverse range of actors young and old, with resident actor Timothy Crowe returning to his role as Ebenezer Scrooge for his 14th time. Joe Wilson, who played Scrooge himself three times as well as other roles in other years, directs the play.
I attended the play on a green cast night with my mother, Deborah Moorehead, who told me she thought the play maintained its energy throughout. Trinity has two casts perform the show, giving young actors a break during the month-long show run.
My mother and I have attended Trinity Rep’s performance more than a half-dozen times in the past 10 years, and we both felt this was the best we’ve seen.
“In theater, you always need to keep the crowd excited and high. That’s what they did. They made sure you are always right there,” she said.
The stage is set in Scrooge’s shop, but takes the audience on a journey through his past, present and future via song, dance and storytelling. While Scrooge is the main character, the three spirits keep the story moving.
“A Christmas Carol” follows the same storyline of wealthy Ebenezer Scrooge being visited by three Christmas spirits to teach him the meaning of Christmas. The show opens in his shop in London, where he is too stingy to pay for heat, and he rejects visitors who come to share the Christmas spirit.
After refusing an invitation to spend Christmas with his nephew, Fred, played exceptionally well by Mauro Hantman, it seems Scrooge will spend Christmas alone. Later, at home, he is warned by his former business partner, Jacob Marley, played by Ricardo Pitts-Wiley (a Breeze columnist), of the loneliness his money-first lifestyle with bring him in the afterlife.
From start to finish, the play seemed to have better energy and theatrical elements than in years past. The set had a grand feel to it with stained glass doors, moving ladders, and falling snow, all set against mood lighting mirroring the feel of each spirit.
Newcomers Madeleine Barker, who plays Dilber, Belle, and Scrooge’s sister-in-law, and Rodney Witherspoon II, who plays Bob Cratchit, are talented additions to the cast who bring energy and humor to the show.
The musical score is mixed with songs old and new, with some telling the story of Scrooge’s downfall culminating in the grand finale and Tiny Tim, played by Michael Curly in the green cast, echoing the famous words, “God Bless us, everyone.”
“A Christmas Carol” runs through Jan. 2, with tickets available online at www.trinityrep.com.
Trinity is also offering online viewing of the show, which can be purchased online as well. Masks and proof of vaccination is required at performances.
