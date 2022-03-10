PROVIDENCE – Trinity Repertory Company’s performance of August Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean” is a gripping tale of one man’s journey for spiritual redemption against a backdrop of 1904 Pittsburgh, where slavery is still on the mind.
Directed by Jude Sandy, the performance takes place in the home of 285-year-old cleanser of souls Aunt Ester, who helps a young Citizen Barlow find spiritual healing after committing a deadly secret.
Originally premiered in Chicago in 2003, “Gem of the Ocean” is the first in a 10-part chronological series by Wilson taking a decade-by-decade glimpse into the African American heritage and experience in the 20th century.
Trinity Rep’s 2021-2022 season promises to inspire the audience to think differently about the world and everyone’s place in it with inspiring plays about humanity and different world views, says staff.
In “Gem of the Ocean,” audience members are reminded of the African American struggle post-Civil War. Though free of physical chains, the characters navigate their place in the world that continues racist and oppressive practices.
As the third performance since Trinity Rep reopened after closing in 2020, I watched as Trinity Rep’s company and players put a strong foot forward in “Gem of the Ocean.” The seven-member cast uses song and dialogue to illustrate life in slavery, guiding escaped slaves through the Underground Railroad, and defying new societal restraints that feel like a new form of slavery.
Trinity’s Liz Morgan’s portrayal of Black Mary, a housemaid for Aunt Ester and spiritual guide in-training, is like the baseline for the play, keeping her hands busy washing dishes, handing out food, and moving through the scenes.
Audience members cooed over Christopher Lindsay, who plays Citizen Barlow, as he works towards redemption and experiences the ocean of sorrow experienced by slaves traveling to America, on his journey to the City of Bones.
Mixed Magic Theatre’s Ricardo Pitts-Wiley, a Breeze editorial writer, gave a riveting performance with his portrayal of Solly Two-Kings, who pines over Aunt Ester while working through his experience as an escaped slave who guided others from the south to Canada with Ester’s keeper, Eli.
Together, the group pushes Citizen Barlow to live despite the many obstacles in place for a Black person in America.
Coming out of Black History Month, “Gem of the Ocean” is seen as an essential watch for allies and members of the biracial, indigenous and people of color community that educates the community about the Black experience for healing and understanding.
“Gem of the Ocean” runs through March 27, with tickets starting at $27, available at trinityrep.com/gem and the box office, 205 Washington St., Providence.
