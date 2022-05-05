NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Boy Scouts of America are not immune to inflation, and Troop 1139 in North Smithfield wants to feed residents in exchange for their help to combat it.
On Sunday, May 22, Boy Scouts of America Troop 1139 will be hosting its first Pancake Breakfast at St. John the Evangelist on Church Street. The Scouts will be serving pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice, and milk. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5. There will be door prizes, and access to their bakery table is included in the ticket price, which may be pre-purchased or bought at the door.
Almost everything to do with the fundraiser will be handled by the Scouts, as Troop 1139 emphasizes the “boy-led” nature of the program, according to Scoutmaster Josh Silvia. Any cooking done by the boys will be backed by practice: on every campout the boys attend, each patrol is responsible for purchasing and preparing their own food.
The main purpose of the fundraiser is to refresh their camping supplies and repair the patrol boxes that carry their cooking equipment. Most of the equipment has been pieced back together, more than a few of the heavy wooden boxes t missing a side panel. They need new camp stoves, pans, and miscellaneous pieces.
“It helps, too, with the safety and access to other camping experiences,” MaryBeth Sosa pointed out. Sosa is troop committee secretary, public relations coordinator, and mother of two scouts, Adrian and Gabriel.
The importance of cooking supplies for campouts can’t be understated, as the troop does a campout every month, said leaders. This past weekend, they went to Block Island; in June, they’re camping on the battlefield at Gettysburg.
Owen Boisvert, assistant senior patrol leader, said he is particularly excited to go back to Camp Yawgoog in August. He’s been there five times, and has grown as a leader in the troop.
“The boys listen to him,” Silvia said of him.
“That’s because of Scouts,” Boisvert pointed out.
“Scouts helped me develop leadership qualities, learn new skills by doing merit badges, I’ve met a lot of new people,” Boisvert told The Breeze. He started scouting when he was in 1st grade, and he’s been with Troop 1139 for six years. Boisvert credits Boy Scouts with helping him expand his boundaries and his comfort levels.
Boisvert spoke about how they currently have three patrol boxes that are out of service, which limits their ability to cook. Ideally, he added, they’d be able to replace them with boxes that have room for a stove.
Currently, the troop does not have a goal for how much money they’d like to raise. Silvia and Sosa agreed that they’re hoping 200 people will show up, but they’re not sure how it’ll pan out.
“COVID Has been really rough for the troop, they missed out on fundraising the past couple of years. We actually had the first meeting for this pancake breakfast two weeks before COVID shut us down,” Sosa explained. “If we can sustain ourselves, we like to give back to the town and sustain the town. So the more we can do as a troop, the more reach we have and more resources we have. It goes into the broad circle of how all the parts fit.”
“As I see this program develop, I see how important it is to the youth, to how these kids develop as people. It’s incredible,” Silvia said.
