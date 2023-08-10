NORTH SMITHFIELD – According to Brad Weaver of the Rhode Island Interlocal Trust, the town’s existing police station has gotten to such a point of disrepair that if officials don’t make progress in ensuring that it’s safe, the building will no longer be able to be insured.
“The trust is willing to ensure that insurance coverage at this point, as long as the town continues to move forward on making the building safe,” Weaver said during Monday’s council meeting.
Last week, the council and Municipal Buildings Review Task Force met to discuss immediate repairs to the station while Tecton Architects is working on creating sketches for a one-story station that will be presented to the council in the coming weeks.
“I would hope at some point down the road that the town and Town Council either build a new building or make the necessary repairs and make the plans to do that,” said Weaver.
Though he told the council that this isn’t an ultimatum, they would need to see some progress in the coming months.
Asked by Councilor John Beauregard if the building is worth saving, Weaver said it is “beyond its useful life” and it’s up to the town to work toward a solution within its budgetary constraints going forward.
During last week’s meeting, the decision to award bid repairs to Dubon Masonry was ultimately halted due to the council not receiving bid specifications and other items.
Member of the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force Paul Vadenais said during Monday’s meeting that the council as well as the task force will need to work on communication going forward, adding that they provided the council with the specific information needed 10 days prior, but they only received it hours before the meeting.
Councilor Doug Osier said both sides need to work on communication, as he said Vadenais made it look as if the council didn’t have their act together when things were being moved forward quickly.
“If you’re not getting something and you requested it, you need to let us know,” he said. He also recommended that the council give the authority to the task force to contact Solicitor David Igliozzi, as they had wanted to have him inspect the contract.
“I can’t tell him what to do, he does not work for me, he works for you,” said Vadenais.
The intermediate station repairs would include removal of brick around certain windows, exterior stair repairs, and repair of the sidewalk and ramp outside.
Though the cost of the bid was around $440,000, Vadenais emphasized that this doesn’t mean mean the town would be spending that amount of money as Dubon may be able to remove some unneeded work from the contract.
Beauregard said he would hate to see a penny be put into the building when they don’t know if a new station will ultimately be built, but Vadenais said regardless of whether an $18 million station is voted on during the special election, police officers will have to remain in the existing dilapidated building for two and a half more years.
Council President Kim Alves asked that Tecton Architects send over documents to educate the public about the upcoming special bond question and advance public informational meetings Tecton will be leading
“This is getting very close and the education piece of this has been non-existent,” said Councilor Paulette Hamilton.
“It’s your website,” responded Vadenais.
Ultimately, the council approved the renovations and signed off on asbestos abatement. The council will hold a meeting with Tecton on Sept. 11 to discuss a single-story police station option.
Also during Monday’s meeting, Halliwell Review Committee Chairperson Jeff Porter told the council that he and the committee were looking for some direction when it comes to Halliwell’s master plan.
Conversation has been heavily centered around using a previously acquired $4 million grant awarded for development of a new multi-generational community center at Scouters Hall instead to the former Halliwell School site.
Porter also presented renderings done by BH+A as a first step to show progress on what the committee has been working on. The council agreed that they will need to meet jointly with the Halliwell Review Committee and the Multi-Generational Advisory Committee headed by Linda Thibault to figure out next steps.
(1) comment
If you read between the lines of this story you can feel the folks who want a police station at any costs and will do everything to sway the vote to approve an $18m police station with no plan and just an open checkbook.
As stated in the article “ Asked by Councilor John Beauregard if the building is worth saving, Weaver said it is “beyond its useful life” and it’s up to the town to work toward a solution within its budgetary constraints going forward.”. What a planted and rehearsed question. The second comment in the article “ This is getting very close and the education piece of this has been non-existent,” said Councilor Paulette Hamilton. It’s your website,” responded Vadenais.” Another tactic to sway the vote and stall education by someone who believes we need a Taj Mahal police station instead of letting the votes make an informed decision. It is so sad how a few force a decision that will effect taxpayers for years just because they want something and can not live with a smaller affordable budget.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.