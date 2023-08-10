North Smithfield Police station

The Rhode Island Interlocal Trust is pushing for plans to renovate the existing police station while plans for a new station are in the works.

NORTH SMITHFIELD – According to Brad Weaver of the Rhode Island Interlocal Trust, the town’s existing police station has gotten to such a point of disrepair that if officials don’t make progress in ensuring that it’s safe, the building will no longer be able to be insured.

“The trust is willing to ensure that insurance coverage at this point, as long as the town continues to move forward on making the building safe,” Weaver said during Monday’s council meeting.

Tom Devito
If you read between the lines of this story you can feel the folks who want a police station at any costs and will do everything to sway the vote to approve an $18m police station with no plan and just an open checkbook.

As stated in the article “ Asked by Councilor John Beauregard if the building is worth saving, Weaver said it is “beyond its useful life” and it’s up to the town to work toward a solution within its budgetary constraints going forward.”. What a planted and rehearsed question. The second comment in the article “ This is getting very close and the education piece of this has been non-existent,” said Councilor Paulette Hamilton. It’s your website,” responded Vadenais.” Another tactic to sway the vote and stall education by someone who believes we need a Taj Mahal police station instead of letting the votes make an informed decision. It is so sad how a few force a decision that will effect taxpayers for years just because they want something and can not live with a smaller affordable budget.

