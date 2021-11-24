CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland School Committee last week voted against changing tuition rates for non-resident students.
Supt. Philip Thornton informed the committee that there was a student from Pawtucket who wanted to attend McCourt Middle School, and their tuition rate would be a total of $12,539. Thornton then recommended that the committee approve the admission of the non-resident student for the 2021-2022 school year.
Member Paul DiModica urged the committee to lower the tuition rate for the individual case, but other members, including Chairwoman Karen Freedman and members Mark Fiorillo, Kerry Feather, Keri Smith, Amy Rogalski, and Denis Collins, all adamantly opposed the idea and said they believe it would only lead to future issues.
Tuition rates for students who attend school in a district different from the one they live in are based on a calculation made by the Rhode Island Department of Education.
DiModica said the tuition amount was excessive and should be changed to a lower amount.
“I understand that is a calculation, but we’re not sending someone to Mount or La Salle; $12,000 is an awful lot of money to send someone to school,” DiModica said. “We can do better than that. Pawtucket’s education is not working for them and they want to come here; $12,000 is outrageous.”
DiModica made a motion to amend the tuition amount and change the rate to $6,000.
Smith then said she agreed that the amount was very high for someone coming to Cumberland, especially because Cumberland does not provide any other services to the children, such as busing. However, Smith said the price tag would be reasonable for another school district that does provide extra services for out-of-district students.
Thornton said the schools do not charge for individual services or charge more or less based on the services a child needs. Instead, the tuition amount is averaged and set by the state.
Thornton asked if the proposed change would pertain to all students paying tuition or just the individual case. DiModica said that he believes the amendment should only pertain to the individual case that was brought to them.
Collins said the committee has to be very careful if they start changing tuition rates based on individual cases. He said once people hear about the differences in tuition, they will feel they’re being treated unfairly.
Fiorillo said he believed it would be reckless to decide on the case up for discussion without knowing the student’s needs and what their needs might become.
“It would set a horrible precedent, I think, if we started doing this for every time someone wants to do this,” Fiorillo. “I still believe this is cheaper than most private schools, so I will not be supporting this.”
Collins said the School Committee has an obligation to support the students of Cumberland. Those who decide they want to come into the Cumberland district are welcome, he said, but should still have to pay for the services.
“People in surrounding communities have clearly identified Cumberland as a place that they would like to be part of. This is their choice, they know the rate when they are agreeing to sign up, and it’s mutually agreed upon,” Collins said. “We are open to people in different communities, but I don’t like a precedent where we are haggling and negotiating prices.”
Collins said that because the rate is set by the state, if the committee decides the rate should be lowered, then it is a case they must bring to the state.
Amy Rogalski said the tuition rate does sound high and officials should think about changing it in the future.
“I won’t support the amendment tonight for the reason that it is a can of worms,” Rogalski said. “But we should discuss further possibly in the future and take it up with the state.”
Smith and Feather both said they agreed with Rogalski and Collins and supported the committee looking more deeply into the matter in the future.
The school board rejected the amended tuition rate by a vote of 6-1. Members then voted on Thornton’s recommendation to accept the admission of the non-residential student paying the tuition amount of $12,539 for the remainder of the school year. That vote passed 7-0.
In other news:
• The School Committee recognized Lori Joubert as the 2021 District Education Support Professional of the Year. Cumberland Hill Elementary School Principal Debra Malcolm submitted the nomination and presented the award to Joubert for her hard work and dedication to the schools.
• Thornton informed the committee that they are trying to get to a point where masks do not need to be worn in a school setting. When deciding this, they’ll look to see what other districts and states are doing and what is a reasonable percentage of vaccinated students before taking away masks, he said.
Thornton said that Attleboro has an 80 percent vaccination rate in their high school in comparison to Cumberland’s 68 percent, showing that Cumberland is not where school leaders want it to be, he said.
