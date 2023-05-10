NORTH PROVIDENCE – Tumblesalts Cafe has its newest addition, making it a destination for weddings and larger events in addition to all of its other offerings.
Owners Kristine Teto and Brad Aubin went before the Town Council on May 2, along with their attorney David Ursillo, and received approval for liquor, food and entertainment licenses for what they’re calling The Acorn Room in the former Hopscotch Room store.
The Breeze first reported on the opening of Tumblesalts Cafe in 2016. At that time, Teto and Aubin were pairing food with various retail uses, including the Hopscotch Room Gift Shop & Shed, the Hopscotch Room Christmas Store, the Hopscotch Room Seasonal Home Decor and Bradford Design, and the development has trended more toward dining uses in the years since.
The Hopscotch Room store at 2209 Mineral Spring Ave. is now being converted into The Acorn Room, the owners shared with the council on May 2.
Aubin told The Breeze for a story on outdoor dining last month that they continue to add options within their complex in Centredale, with hours varying by spot. He said he and Teto have operated with the idea that if you build a beautiful space, people will come.
Aubin described Tumblesalts as an enchanted village of sorts, with plans for further expansion including the banquet space plus a corporate patio, wedding pavilion and martini bar.
At the May 2 meeting, the owners shared how the vacant Hopscotch Room will be converted to accommodate larger banquets. They’ve been able to host up to 60 people at a time, but were having to turn away events of 75 to 80 people. The martini bar will be open even when events aren’t happening, said the owners. They said they expect a June opening, and for the facility to be open from Wednesday to Sunday.
Council President Dino Autiello reminded the applicants that licenses are now being approved for three-month probationary time periods.
In addition to its restaurant spaces, including the Pizza Station, Tumblesalts also features the Carousel Room, which has been used for smaller banquets, parties and showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.