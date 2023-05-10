Acorn Room
The former Hopscotch Room store on Mineral Spring Avenue, left, will now be the Acorn Room event space and bar.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Tumblesalts Cafe has its newest addition, making it a destination for weddings and larger events in addition to all of its other offerings.

Owners Kristine Teto and Brad Aubin went before the Town Council on May 2, along with their attorney David Ursillo, and received approval for liquor, food and entertainment licenses for what they’re calling The Acorn Room in the former Hopscotch Room store.

