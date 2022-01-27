LINCOLN — Bob Turner wants the Lincoln High School Building Committee to take a vote to decide which members will serve as chairpersons of the committee going forward. There’s one problem: His request hasn’t been placed on the agenda.
Turner serves on the LHS Building Committee, which oversees the ongoing LHS construction project and future physical education center project, as well as the Lincoln Budget Board. He has repeatedly asked the building committee to hold a vote regarding its leaders, arguing that it’s proper procedure to do so.
The current co-chairmen are Town Council president Keith Macksoud and School Committee member John Picozzi.
Turner said he has no issue with the co-chairs, and would support voting for the same individuals — but that the matter should be put to the whole committee to decide. His request for a vote has not appeared on any Building Committee agenda to date.
Last week, Turner appeared before the Town Council to plead his case during public comment.
Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto asked Turner to make his statements, and said he’d respond if needed.
Turner started by asking about the procedure for putting an item on a Town Council meeting agenda. DeSisto said each of the town’s boards and commissions has a different procedure for that.
Speaking specifically to the Building Committee, he asked how a sitting member would go about getting something placed on the agenda. In that case, DeSisto said the procedures are laid out by the Rhode Island Department of Education and by a Town Council resolution.
The topic being requested has to be relevant to that board, he said.
Turner said he believes if the majority of the committee wanted to hold an election of officers, “it doesn’t make sense to me that it should be ruled out of order.” He said it has nothing to do with RIDE or the town charter, but with common practice of committees.
“You can wink all you want,” he said to DeSisto.
“I’m not winking,” DeSisto replied, “... but I gotta tell you something, this isn’t debate time. I have to tell the council what’s going on here so we don’t do this volleyball thing asking questions like it’s a cross-examination. That’s the first thing.”
He continued, “The second thing is, the question is how this board was constituted and how appointments were made to it. The appointments were from the Town Council. That’s a legislative body.”
Not wanting to “dance around” the issue at hand, he said Turner has asked about the Building Committee’s leadership and that he has given his legal opinion under the charter.
“I actually did research on this. I know we joke around about it all the time, but I take questions like this seriously,” he said. “I don’t go on what I think.”
He issued a written opinion on the matter.
“This issue doesn’t go away,” he said, adding that he’s concerned that the topic is soaking up a lot of the committee’s time. “I’d like somebody, anybody, to tell me that something in that letter is contrary to what the law is.”
Turner said he appreciated the letter, and that he’s not questioning the way the committee was constituted. Once the committee was formed, he asked why it’s “so difficult” for a standing member to put something on the agenda.
The chair positions should be ratified by the entire committee, he said.
“Can you point to anything that supports your position?” DeSisto asked again. “I can’t find anything that points to that position. If I did, I’d tell you.”
The discussion overall took up about 26 minutes of the one-hour-and-15-minute Jan. 18 council meeting.
DeSisto said he’d like the opportunity to respond from a legal standpoint to the question of putting an item on the agenda.
Macksoud asked what would happen if an agenda item were in violation of a Town Council resolution. DeSisto said it would be null and void.
Councilor TJ Russo said, from a practical perspective, the committee was originally formed about seven years ago. He served as vice-chairman at the time.
“I think they felt having a person there on the school side and town side gave a certain perspective,” he said. “I thought it was beneficial to have someone from the Town Council and School Committee there.”
He said the move to replace his co-chairperson Julie Zito with Picozzi and to replace him with Macksoud made sense from a practical perspective.
Turner requested that the item be placed on the agenda.
