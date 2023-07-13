LINCOLN – The Lincoln Town Charter underwent a full review 13 years ago, and the Budget Board’s Bob Turner said he thinks it’s time for another one.
Because the charter was adopted in 1958, Turner said it is full of “old-school” language.
“If we brought the language of the charter into current day, it would be easier to interpret and harder to get twisted around,” he said. “I think it’s good to have the charter reviewed frequently.”
Though Turner said that there have been several changes over the years, the last time the charter went through a full line-by-line review by an outside agency was 2010.
Turner said he strictly adheres to the charter, which is why he took issue with the Town Council’s decision to reallocate leftover funds from the 22-23 fiscal year.
During a June council meeting, he spoke against the council giving the remaining $1,500 from their 2022-2023 budget to Lighthouse Community Outreach Food Pantry.
“I support Lighthouse fully, they do great work and I do have empathy. It’s not about that. It’s about the principle of the matter and following the charter,” he said.
Though he objected to the resolution to give the council’s $1,500 to Lighthouse, but made no comment regarding a resolution that followed directly after, which was to authorize amendments to the operating budget. He said that was because the 10 pages of amendments were all within the charter, since all of those reallocations were going to places that already had existing lines in the budget.
Theoretically, Turner said, it would have been following the charter for the council to give remaining funds to Aging Well, since there was a line for them in the last budget, but the issue with that is the council wouldn’t have control of where the money would go directly, since it would be distributed by Aging Well.
Town Council Chairman Keith Macksoud says he sees no reason for a full review of the charter.
“Of course it can always be improved, and we are constantly trying to improve the charter, but right now we don’t need a full comprehensive review,” Macksoud said. “We can fix things as they come up with amendments or resolutions.”
Turner said he understands why the town hasn’t had a full review, but still thinks it’s necessary.
“I get that the town has bigger fish to fry, but it’s probably time to reconvene and give the charter a stem to stern review,” he said.
