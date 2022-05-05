GLOCESTER – Social Studies teacher Lisa Tvenstrup tackles the difficult subject of genocide and the Holocaust at an approachable, learnable level at Ponaganset High School, where she was awarded by the Genocide Education Project last week as 2022 Genocide Educator of the Year.
Tvenstrup calls herself the social studies teacher who teaches “weird histories,” such as Japanese and Chinese history, world culture and 20th century genocide.
Tvenstrup said the odd selections came out of want and need. While teaching 20th century world history, she felt she did not have the time needed to cover the Armenian Genocide or the Holocaust.
She proposed the class to the school, and it was approved. The course covers the basics of genocide, including how the term started, and covers genocides of Armenian, Jewish, Cambodian and Rwandan people. The first three genocides had massive impacts on Rhode Island, she said, due to the state’s large population of Armenians, Jews and Cambodians.
“It happens all over the world, it’s happening now, so I decided to cover Rwanda, too,” Tvenstrup said.
While it may seem doom and gloom, Tvenstrup said it is important for students to know about 20th century genocide. She begins the class by explaining that it is not going to be the “fun type” of class, though she’s heard from students that it is done in a balanced way. Students who choose the elective are sent home with permission slips due to the nature of the class.
In this day and age when youth are desensitized by atrocities happening on TV every day, Tvenstrup said she keeps history people-centered in homes of helping students maintain their sensitivities.
Tvenstrup said genocide is an important topic because of what is going on today. She said people are seeing crimes against humanity happening in the world reported on the TV, especially in Ukraine, and it is important that students understand what is going on. If anything, she hopes that students leave her genocide class with the understanding of how important it is not to be a bystander.
“If you see something, do something. Even if it’s something small, do something and it may have a ripple effect that makes the world a better place,” she said. “That’s my biggest wish teaching this class.”
Tvenstrup focuses on teaching genocide through stories of people who survived one, or those of their surviving family members. The class will hear stories of people who escaped the killing fields of Cambodia, or a grandchild of a woman who lived through the Holocaust.
“We try to teach it in a balanced way. We try to do what’s right for those who perished in the genocide as well as for those who are survivors,” Tvenstrup said.
Lessons begin at the smallest level, teaching about the Pyramid of Hate and using it to understand how a small act of bullying can build into something horrible.
“I want it to be real for them. These people are real that we talk about, and they were totally destroyed just because of who they were,” Tvenstrup said.
She said she hopes her lessons translate into connections to current events.
“I want them to care. I want them to come in and say, ‘did you see the news last night?’” she said.
The Genocide Education Project, or GenEd, awards recipients a $500 stipend, which Tvenstrup said she will use toward supplies for her class.
Pauline Getzoyan, co-chairperson of the organization, said it’s given out a Genocide Teacher of the Year award to one teacher per year since 2007. In 15 years, she said she has never had a recipient receive five nominations from peers as Tvenstrup did.
“Teaching about genocide is not an easy subject to teach about. It requires a teacher who has a sense of their students, their ages, and their abilities to understand and absorb the material. Lisa certainly does that,” Getzoyan said.
