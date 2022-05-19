CUMBERLAND – Some 20 residential buildings in the Lonsdale Historic District are set to receive upgrades, with plans going before the Historic District Commission on May 23.
Town Planner Glenn Modica said upgrades from Valley Affordable Housing Corp. will cover “a lot of little things” in the brick homes in the area of Ann & Hope and the Blackstone River Theatre, and “nothing invasive.” An application lists “upgrades and repairs after 20 years of use.”
The work along Factory and Main streets includes exterior restoration, interior improvements, and site work. The buildings were previously renovated under the stipulations of the Historic Tax Credit program and must conform to The National Parks Service Secretary of the Interior Standards for Historic Preservation.
Other work includes concrete paving and curbing, new concrete stairs, repointing brick, repairing wood trim and finish carpentry, and interior ceiling work.
The Historic District Commission will decide on a request from Valley Affordable Housing for a certificate of appropriateness to complete the upgrades and repairs.
Town tax records shows a mix of homes built in 1870 with multiple units, some with two and some with four.
The Lonsdale Historic District is an industrial village built by the Lonsdale Company between 1833 and the 1920s, according to historical documents. The original settlement was located on the eastern side of the Blackstone River in Lincoln, and it was later expanded to the western side of the river in Cumberland.
