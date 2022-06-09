LINCOLN – Employees at Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort are calling for Rhode Island’s flagship casino to recall all of its full-time workers and to pay them fair wages.
In late May, more than 100 casino workers and members of the UNITE HERE Local 26 rallied at Providence City Hall and marched to Bally’s Corp. headquarters in demand for return to full-staffing and substantial raises. Their union contract expires on July 1.
“We need more people back to work. That’s the main thing,” said John Gomes, a lead cleaner at the Lincoln casino.
Gomes, who has worked for the casino for 24 years, said he once loved his job. Now, he said he’s not sure any of the employees can say that.
“The place is open, they’re making money, but they squeeze us,” he told The Breeze on Monday.
Before the pandemic, Gomes was one of nine cleaners. They have four now, and one is his wife. Gomes said they split their time working and parenting their five children, since they can’t afford outside child care.
“Sometimes there’s not enough money to pay for groceries,” he said.
Pre-pandemic, Gomes said Bally’s Twin River was a place he felt comfortable working, where management was friendly and appreciative.
“When you came to work, you felt like a part of the family. Even if you worked harder, you didn’t feel it, since they always appreciated what you’ve done,” he said. “Right now, you feel like you’re a slave.”
He added, “that’s a shame, because we worked to keep that place open during the pandemic. We lost time with our loved ones because when we got home no one could be around us, we were so afraid we’d bring them COVID.”
Gomes is working fewer hours now (around 32 a week, instead of 40-plus), but said his family shouldn’t be struggling to make ends meet, even then.
In 24 years, he said he’s only been out of work a few times – once when he lost three fingers in an accident, and last January when he had a stroke. He said he was the first to go back to work at the facility when it re-opened in 2020.
Overall, Gomes said he and his coworkers are fighting for the casino to bring all of its employees back to work, noting that the facility is open full-time again with a “normal flow” of patrons.
“We believe we need and deserve a better contract,” he said.
‘Bally’s has been the worst actor’
Carlos Aramayo, president of UNITE HERE Local 26, said the hospitality and gaming industries were hit extremely hard during the pandemic, when 95 to 98 percent of the union’s members were laid off as their workplaces closed in R.I. and nearby Mass.
Over the past year and a half, Aramayo said they’ve been keeping a close eye on two metrics: how business is going at the casino, and how many people have been brought back to work full-time.
“We represent folks in Mass and R.I., and Bally’s has been the worst actor in both states based on these metrics,” Aramayo said. “In 2021 they were at 81 percent of their pre-pandemic revenues, and I think they’re doing even better in 2022 – yet, as of a week ago, only 30 percent of the folks who had full-time positions are back to work full-time.”
In short, gaming revenues are up, but staffing levels aren’t. Aramayo said they have around 60 full-time employees now, versus more than 260 before the COVID shutdown.
“Folks who, before the pandemic, really relied on Bally’s as a major source of income for their families can’t do that anymore. They’re not on the schedule enough to make ends meet,” he said.
He’d like to see the casino return to at least 85-percent staffing. Second, considering inflation, he said Bally’s should consider wage increases for their employees.
He said the union offered terms around six weeks ago, and though negotiations haven’t made much progress, they’re open to continuing talks.
“We hope they’ll provide a path for folks to get back to work,” he said.
Bally’s declined to comment for this story. A spokesperson for the casino said they prefer to negotiate with colleagues at the bargaining table.
The fight to bar smoking
While members of UNITE HERE Local 26 fight for a better contract, another battle has been unfolding around Lincoln’s casino.
Rhode Island Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi recently introduced legislation that would prohibit smoking in workplaces including Bally’s Twin River. She was joined by members of the Laborers International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 271 for rally at the state house last week.
Smoking was banned in most public spaces under the state’s Public Health & Workplace Safety Act in 2005, however the state’s two casino facilities are partially exempt from the law.
Casino employees were planning to rally again on Wednesday regarding “second-hand smoke and the hazardous conditions for employees and guests at Rhode Island’s casinos,” according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.