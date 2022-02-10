LINCOLN — The town’s largest commercial business just grew a little larger.
Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort broke ground on a massive expansion in September. The project includes a 40,000-square-foot addition to the casino’s gaming floor, an enhanced dining area, and a 10,000-square-foot spa addition.
The weather was poor, but spirits were high last Thursday, Feb. 3, when Bally’s executives were joined by state and local officials outside the Lincoln casino for a “topping-off” ceremony, during which the last beam was placed on the building structure.
Attendees at the brief outdoor event included Gov. Dan McKee, Lincoln Town Administrator Phil Gould, Bally’s Corp. executive vice president Marc Crisafulli, Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council president Michael Sabitoni, and AFL-CIO president George Nee.
“Today, in a time-honored tradition, we celebrate the placement of the last beam on the exterior structure of what will soon be our 40,000-square-foot expansion to the gaming floor,” said Crisafulli. “Importantly, it’s also an opportunity to publicly thank the 20 construction trades and hundreds of men and women who will have a hand in this project over the coming year.”
To honor their contributions to the project, team members were invited to sign their names on the last piece of steel before it was hoisted into place. Eventually, Crisafulli said, “this section of steel will be covered over … but you will always be a part of this building.”
The beam itself was dedicated to the late John P. Hoppe Sr., an Army veteran (82nd Airborne) and IBEW Local 99 member, who died on Jan. 13.
McKee called Thursday’s topping-off ceremony an important milestone for both Bally’s Twin River and the state.
“We are grateful to Bally’s for their ongoing partnership that contributes so much to our workforce, our economy and our state as a whole,” he said, adding, “That’s why we signed the Marc A. Crisafulli Economic Development Act last year. We look forward to the completion of this crucial expansion and continued investment in Rhode Island’s success.”
The act was signed last year in an effort to strengthen the state’s agreement with Bally’s and IGT. It provided for a $250 million economic development plan (including the $100 million expansion in Lincoln) and secured 1,000 jobs at IGT, “protecting Rhode Island’s third-largest revenue source,” according to a press release.
The Lincoln expansion includes:
- An additional 40,000 of gaming space on the first floor, allowing for the majority of gaming to occur on the same floor. This will free up the second floor for a possible new entertainment offering.
- A 14,000-square-foot Korean-style spa attached to the hotel, with a separate porte-cochere entrance leading into the hotel/spa;
- Improved air circulation and lighting;
- Modernized casino space with upgraded pathways, amenities and design features;
- Additional Asian-inspired food hall, bar areas and public restrooms.
“Today is an important day for not only the tradesmen and women we represent who will build this exciting project, but also for the close to 1,000 union members who service and operate this facility,” said Sabitoni. “We celebrate the fact that over 20 unions and hundreds of union members will play a role in expanding, modernizing and operating Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort. Thank you for your continued commitment to preserve and enhance the family sustaining wages and benefits opportunities that Bally’s provides to our members.”
Suffolk Construction is the project’s general contractor.
Other recent improvements to the Lincoln property include the addition of 12 complimentary Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and 30 new Safety Call Boxes throughout the public parking lots, identifiable via a blue light mounted on the top of the units and monitored on a 24/7 basis by the Bally’s security staff.
