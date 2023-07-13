LINCOLN – Most crashes in Lincoln happen either at an intersection on or near the highway, or around Bally’s Twin River Casino, according to data from the Lincoln Police Department.
Since 2020, there have been 84 recorded crashes at the intersection of Twin River Road and Old Louisquisset Pike. In the past three years, this intersection has had the most crashes of any one intersection in town.
In 2020, there were 16 crashes here, in 2021 there were 33 crashes, in 2022 there were 29, and so far this year, there have been six.
“Twin River Road registers a significant number of crashes despite not being a highway. This could be attributed to the presence of large businesses in the area, potentially contributing to increased traffic at that particular intersection,” said Capt. Kyle Wingate of the Lincoln Police Department.
Over the past three years, there have been 126 recorded car crashes at various intersections on George Washington Highway, Route 116.
The Route 146 south at George Washington Highway intersection has seen 51 accidents since 2020, the intersection of Old River Road and George Washington Highway has had 25 crashes, the intersection of Route 146 north and George Washington Highway has seen 15 crashes, and the George Washington Highway and Wake Robin Road intersection has totaled 35 crashes.
The George Washington Highway and Wake Robin Road intersection is currently the intersection with the most crashes so far in 2023, with 11 happening to date.
The Route 99 and Sayles Hill Road intersection is also a problem area, with 51 total crashes since 2020. During 2020, 2021 and 2022, there were 14 accidents per year at this location, and there have been nine recorded crashes at the intersection this year.
To prevent future crashes, Wingate recommends that drivers avoid distractions, especially from mobile devices.
“Although it can be difficult to quantify the impact of distracted driving, it is unfortunately a major issue that police are dealing with regularly,” he said.
Here are the Lincoln intersections with the most crashes by year since 2020:
2020
1. Eddie Dowling Highway at George Washington Highway — 20 crashes
2. 146 south at George Washington Highway — 17 crashes
3. Twin River Road at Old Louisquisset Pike — 16 crashes
4. Route 99 at Sayles Hill Road — 14 crashes
5. Old River Road at George Washington Highway — 12 crashes
2021
1. Old Louisquisset Pike at Twin River Road — 33 crashes
2. George Washington Highway at Wake Robin Road — 25 crashes
3. Route146 south at George Washington Highway — 16 crashes
4. Route 99 at Sayles Hill Road — 14 crashes
5. Old River Road at George Washington Highway — 13 crashes
2022
1. Old Louisquisset Pike at Twin River Road — 29 crashes
2. George Washington Highway at Wake Robin Road — 24 crashes
3. Route 146 south at George Washington Highway — 18 crashes
4. Route 146 north at George Washington Highway — 15 crashes
5. Route 99 at Sayles Hill Road — 14 crashes
2023
1. George Washington Highway at Wake Robin Road — 11 crashes
2. Route 99 at Sayles Hill Road — 9 crashes
3. Old Louisquisset Pike at Breakneck Hill Road — 7 crashes
4. Twin River Road at Old Louisquisset Pike — 6 crashes
