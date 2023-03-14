PAWTUCKET – A Pawtucket couple was arrested after a 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl and other drugs at Prospect heights, 560 Prospect St.
On March 13, at around 1:45 p.m. Pawtucket police and fire responded to an apartment for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old child who was not breathing. The child was immediately taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, and has since recovered and is in stable condition.
The Major Crimes Division further investigated and along with patrol held the scene at the apartment. Preliminary statements were taken from the mother of the child as well as her boyfriend. DCYF was notified and responded to the hospital. The investigation later uncovered that the child tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine and xylazine exposure. With this information, a search warrant was obtained and executed at the apartment with the assistance of the Pawtucket Police Special Squad Narcotics Detectives. Narcotics were located within the residence and seized.
On March 14, arrest warrants for the mother and boyfriend were obtained for the endangerment of the child as well as for numerous drug offenses. Both the mother, Emarys Cruz, 21, of Pawtucket, and her boyfriend, Jeifry Dejesus, who also goes by Jeffrey, also of Pawtucket, were apprehended. They are being held overnight tonight and will be arraigned Wednesday in Sixth District Court in Providence.
