WOONSOCKET – Two companies submitted bids for the former All Saints Church property, Director of Planning and Development Michael Debroisse told the City Council Tuesday.
“Neither one of them disclosed what they wanted to do with the property, which we had asked for, so we will have to continue to vet these, but both prices or offers came at $1.5 million for the property,” said Debroisse.
The administration, according to Debroisse, had been seeking $1.36 million, but both unnamed companies came in over asking price.
According to Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, one of the companies is from East Providence and had expressed interest in acquiring the property before the city put out bids to the public.
According to Debroisse, the planning office had four walk-throughs with companies interested, and both of the companies that submitted an offer had been involved in those tours.
“We’re just curious for them to give more supporting documents, because we’d like to know what their intention is, what their timeline is, ultimately, what will this project be in the end,” said Baldelli-Hunt.
“If it’s not something that’s appealing to us, then maybe we want to set the reset button and start over again,” she added.
Also Tuesday, Debroisse presented a new design for the Truman Bypass.
“One of the things is that the whole thing with the Truman Bypass was to get around Main Street, and now we’re trying to connect the two,” he said. Part of the project, which will be fully funded through the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and additional grants acquired by the city while working with the company Fuss & O’Neill, will add more greenery to the bypass and infiltration systems, while also adding a small bridge to connect Main Street and Truman Drive. Debroisse also discussed adding lighting to the area.
“We’re anticipating DOT getting on board, we’d like to break ground on this next year, spring,” he said.
Councilor Garrett Mancieri asked if the administration has any plans to add parking spaces, as Levitt Amp drew around 600 people at a recent show at River Island Park. Debroisse said there is already parking on Allen Street, and Mancieri replied that making improvements in that area and adding lighting would help people feel more comfortable to park there.
Baldelli-Hunt thanked Debroisse and his team for the work they have dedicated to the project and said most of the money on the project will include leveling areas of the bypass.
“I’m extremely appreciative of the work that they do and what they bring forward to the council, to the public, and to the residents of the city who are able to utilize this space,” she said.
Debroisse also told the council that he and his team have finished their due diligence period on the former Aaron’s Furniture property at 330 Social St. and will be looking to move forward with a mixed-use food hub, with a number of small businesses interested in a potential space.
