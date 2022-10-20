FOSTER – Democrat Linda Nichols and Republican incumbent Michael Chippendale will go face-to-face for the second time in the race for District 40, representing Foster, Glocester and western Coventry.
Chippendale had a blow-out win against Nichols in 2020, earning 66 percent, or 45,545 votes to Nichols’ 37 percent, or 2,835 votes.
Nichols, who lives in Glocester, said her platform includes bringing Glocester and Foster taxes down, working on policies to bring programs to keep seniors in their homes, protecting women’s rights, creating and maintaining affordable housing, green energy, helping veterans, bringing manufacturing back to the United States, and helping students stay in school.
Chippendale, who lives in Foster, said he is running for his sixth term in the General Assembly to continue his work helping his constituents bounce back from the pandemic, and Nichols said she wants to see change at the Statehouse.
Chippendale said he is proudest of his work over the last 10 years representing District 40, helping constituents through various issues.
“The most rewarding is being able to work with constituents who are struggling with one way or another and getting to the right department in the state to get it taken care of,” Chippendale said.
He said once he sees repeat complaints, he knows there is a larger issue at hand that needs to be dealt with at a state or local level. For example, Chippendale said he received several complaints regarding the Rhode Island Promise to send students to community college at no cost, but had an exception that did not extend the promise to disabled students.
“It was fatally flawed,” he said.
Chippendale said he brought the issue to the forefront and convinced leadership to embrace the notion that disabled students deserve the same access to school as other children. Eventually, and under threat of a lawsuit, the General Assembly saw the “wisdom in doing the right thing,” Chippendale said.
On schools, Nichols feels school safety needs to be at the forefront, including bringing social workers into school to deal with mental health for students and teachers. She said she would like to see more state funding in Foster and Glocester, which she said would be one of her focuses if elected.
Both Chippendale and Nichols are concerned about the economy, and how people will be able to afford to live in Rhode Island with the increased cost of living. Chippendale said it is important to him and Rhode Islanders to reduce unnecessary spending with money that people do not have. He said he wants to help keep Rhode Island affordable to keep seniors and youth in the state.
“It hurts tremendously,” he said.
He said he wants to tackle the “insanely high” prices of electricity and all forms of heating in Rhode Island. He said the green energy policy in the state is overly aggressive and is not based in reality or a pragmatic, common send approach to help drive down costs.
Chippendale said the state can control policy and other forms of reducing the taxes people pay, and he is dedicated to making the state more affordable. He added that many of his senior constituents are concerned about the costs of living and the possibility of losing their home due to rising taxes. People are leaving for more tax-friendly states, he said.
“The cost of living is unsustainably high. We don’t have a positive future outlook for our children leaving the state,” he said.
To combat the exodus, Chippendale said he wants to continue tax reform beyond eliminating taxes on military benefits to stop taxes on all pensions, both public and private.
Nichols said she would like to see more businesses in Foster and Glocester to lessen the burden on the taxpayer, including manufacturing, green energy, affordable housing and green energy.
“We need to bring revenue back to the town,” Nichols said.
She said she is also a proponent of senior services that keep the elderly in their homes longer, supporting women’s right to abortion, and increased town services in Foster and Glocester. She would also like to see term limits on General Assembly seats.
Nichols said she has a track record of service in Glocester, and was encouraged to run thanks to her get-it-done personality. Nichols served on several town boards, including the Wastewater Management Board, the Glocester Community Resource Commission, the Charter Review Commission, and many more, as well as numerous volunteer positions for town events.
“I really care about my communities, and kids and have really strong family values. If that’s what I can do for the town, just think of what I can do for the state,” Nichols said.
Nichols criticized Chippendale’s track record, and said from her view, he has not done much of anything during his 10 years in office. She said people are fed up with state representatives who get comfortable in their position and don’t do anything.
“I don’t think he’s done much of anything,” she said.
Chippendale countered that many opponents assume incumbents are not working because much of the work done is regarding personal and private matters from constituents that are behind closed doors for privacy reasons.
Over the past two years, he said he’s helped constituents find ways to meet everyday needs including paying rent, buying groceries, getting their children to the doctor and more.
“It’s at home, after hours, in our office. You might think nobody is doing anything, especially over the past year during the COIVD session. But I’ve never invested more of my time into not necessarily legislating – I put a lot into that – but in constituent affairs and community relations,” he said.
Working in the General Assembly at that time was like watching a “giant switchboard of communication” between state agencies and departments. He said he is grateful for all the work administrators and assistants did during that time to make sure no call fell through the cracks.
“These are the most dedicated people in state employment. I learned a lot about human services largely done in private due to dealing with personally protected information you do not openly talk about and put out there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.