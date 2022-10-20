SCITUATE – For 23 years, Republican David D’Agostino Jr. has moderated the town’s Financial Town Meeting in the elected town moderator position, but the yearly role is now being contended for by Democratic Town Councilor Michael Marcello.
D’Agostino said he is running for re-election to bring experience to the role, and continue public service. Marcello, too, said he wants to continue public service, and said there are too many procedural issues occurring during Financial Town Meetings. Both candidates are lawyers by trade.
“I chose to run for election because I’m interested in it. I’m interested in running a fair meeting,” Marcello said.
“It’s an exercise in pure democracy, and it is my role as moderator to protect that process,” D’Agostino said.
Town moderators oversee and hold order during the annual FTM, where residents may vote to approve or deny a proposed budget, along with proposing changes to the budget that attendees may vote to approve.
D’Agostino, whose father David D’Agostino serves on the Town Council, faced scrutiny in 2019 over the position when the address listed on his voter registration form was found to be false. D’Agostino’s address, 9 Neil Lane, was not valid, and therefore complainant and former Town Council President John Mahoney said it was fraudulent.
Ultimately, D’Agostino was allowed to hold public office, and won with 53 percent of the vote in 2020 against Democrat John Tessitore with 30 percent and independent Steven Venditelli, with 16 percent.
“I think it’s an important function. The Financial Town Meeting function,” D’Agostino said.
As one of the few towns that still hold an FTM, D’Agostino said it is his job to help residents with procedural matters during the meeting, and make sure everyone has the opportunity to talk.
Marcello, who currently serves on the council, said he is ready to move on from a full-time public service position after more than 18 years of serving as an elected official. Marcello previously served on the Town Council from 1996 to 1998 and from 2000 to 2008, and served as a state representative in District 41 from 2009 to 2017.
He agrees that being town moderator is an important job, and said the moderator should be fair and not take sides during the meeting. Marcello said he does not agree with D’Agostino not honoring a resident request to count no votes as well as yes votes during the meeting. He said it is important to show how many people abstained from a vote to ensure the majority voted in favor or opposed to an action.
“I feel that in some instances we have gotten bogged down in procedural issues that should not and do not need to be argued, including should he count the no votes along with the yes votes,” Marcello said.
Marcello added that he would like to do a better job of informing people of their rights and responsibilities at the FTM and the importance of attending the meeting. If elected, Marcello said he would hold an informational session before the meeting, and request the town put out more information about what an FTM accomplishes.
“Last year, only 89 people attended the meeting that includes increases or decreases in the tax rate. It affects all taxpayers,” Marcello said.
He said people need a better understanding of the budget process and the FTM. He added he would like to allow verbal motions to the FTM to help with those who are shy or do not know how to write a motion.
Both Marcello and D’Agostino agree that the FTM should continue on in the form it is now. D’Agostino said he respects the process, and feels local participation in public services is a great way to give back to the community.
“I don’t do it for the money. I don’t do it just to be able to hold a gavel in my hand once or twice a year,” D’Agostino said.
(1) comment
I find it interesting that Mr Marcello wants to moderate the annual financial town meeting. It was clear that during the Charter discussions Mr Marcello felt that this form of direct New England democracy was outdated and should be replaced....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.