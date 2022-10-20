SCITUATE – For 23 years, Republican David D’Agostino Jr. has moderated the town’s Financial Town Meeting in the elected town moderator position, but the yearly role is now being contended for by Democratic Town Councilor Michael Marcello.

D’Agostino said he is running for re-election to bring experience to the role, and continue public service. Marcello, too, said he wants to continue public service, and said there are too many procedural issues occurring during Financial Town Meetings. Both candidates are lawyers by trade.

David B Campbell
David B Campbell

I find it interesting that Mr Marcello wants to moderate the annual financial town meeting. It was clear that during the Charter discussions Mr Marcello felt that this form of direct New England democracy was outdated and should be replaced....

Add Reply

