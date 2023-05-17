PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Committee’s superintendent search subcommittee has narrowed down the pool of superintendent applicants to two, and they will be presented to the school board at a meeting on Thursday, May 25.
During that meeting, the School Committee will determine what the next steps are for the finalists, such as additional interviews, a forum, or tours of Pawtucket schools. According to School Committee member Erin Dube, who is leading the subcommittee’s efforts, the decision on who to hire to replace departed Supt. Cheryl McWilliams rests on the seven-person school board, and they will be making the final decision.
Ultimately, the subcommittee decided on the two finalists based on their potential for being a collaborative leader who focuses on meeting the needs of all students as well as their past experience, their communication, and leadership style, according to Dube.
“We want to thank the committee for the 20 hours it took to narrow down the pool of applicants to the two strong finalists,” Dube said. “I am (also) happy there was good feedback from the (district) survey.”
The Breeze reported last October that the School Committee had not extended the contract for McWilliams beyond June 30 of this year, with two members voting to extend.
McWilliams was first named interim superintendent in 2019 as a replacement for former Supt. Patti DiCenso, and faced plenty of criticism from school board members on a number of issues since, including on decisions related to virtual learning, special education accommodations, a missed deadline on a city cost-saving program, hiring practices related to certain applicants for local school jobs not getting a call back, and building issues at the new Winters Elementary School, delaying its opening.
The Breeze reported just before Christmas that McWilliams had left on medical leave, and the school board voted 4-3 in February to accept her resignation.
