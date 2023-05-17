PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket School Committee’s superintendent search subcommittee has narrowed down the pool of superintendent applicants to two, and they will be presented to the school board at a meeting on Thursday, May 25.

During that meeting, the School Committee will determine what the next steps are for the finalists, such as additional interviews, a forum, or tours of Pawtucket schools. According to School Committee member Erin Dube, who is leading the subcommittee’s efforts, the decision on who to hire to replace departed Supt. Cheryl McWilliams rests on the seven-person school board, and they will be making the final decision.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.