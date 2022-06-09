NORTH SMITHFIELD – A fire decimated a barn at Phoenix Rising Equestrian Center on Pound Hill Road in the early morning hours of June 4. It was the second fire on the property in 48 hours, after a fire last Thursday destroyed a horse ring, according to other outlets.
No animals were injured as a result of the fire, and officials are investigating what might have caused it. Water tankers from surrounding communities were called in to help due to the lack of fire hydrants in the area, according to reports.
The farm sits on over 70 acres of land and is a full-service equestrian facility that offers boarding, riding lessons, special events, and camps.
As of Monday, a GoFundMe created by a North Smithfield resident had already raised over $5,500.
“The structure that burned to the ground was an indoor riding ring with viewing areas, surrounding horse stalls and storage for hay, grain and shavings. But, it was also much more than a physical structure. The indoor ring held special memories for every one of us. First lessons were taught, pony rides spread smiles, and events happened under this roof,” Erin Hough, fund creator and PREC boarder, wrote in the fund’s description.
“If you know Erin and Jay (the owners of PREC) at all, you know this farm is their heart, soul and home. If you aren’t lucky enough to know them yet, I can assure you that they are incredible humans with hearts of gold. Each animal is loved as their own pets would be. They are both tireless in their dedication to the animals, the property and what has become our ‘farm family.’ Unfortunately, this farm is also a small business, and this fire is a tremendous blow,” Hough wrote.
On Monday, the North Smithfield Police Department issued a press release stating that the department is currently working an investigation with the Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s Office, but that no further information is available at this time.
The North Smithfield Fire Department is asking anyone who has any information regarding the fire or surveillance footage in the area to please contact Detective Chito at 401-762-1212, ext. 225.
