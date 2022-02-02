NORTH PROVIDENCE – Plans for a pair of gas stations located within seven-tenths of a mile from each other on Mineral Spring Ave. are up for consideration at the Planning Board meeting on Feb. 9.
Plans are for a new Neon Marketplace store franchise at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave., to replace The Fire restaurant, which previously operated there, and a replacement gas station and food market at 1700 Mineral Spring Ave., a project that will also include a tailor shop.
Both locations have prompted concerns from residents about added traffic along a stretch that backs up almost as much as where Mineral Spring Avenue crosses under Route 146. Directly between the two addresses are North Providence High School and the North Providence Public Safety Complex.
The Breeze reported last September that the Zoning Board had approved variances for the new Sam’s Food Mart and Gulf gas station at 1700 Mineral Spring, a busy spot across from Lowe’s at the intersection of Douglas Avenue.
Officials say that project, to replace an existing mart and closed gas pumps closer to the road and tear down surrounding boarded-up buildings, will clean up the look of the entire intersection. A small road running through the property, which confuses an already congested traffic situation, will be removed as part of the project, and the tailor shop that’s been operating in a separate building will be moved into the main structure of the project.
The Breeze reported last week on plans for Neon Marketplace, a gas station touting more upscale food and an enjoyable experience, as well as electric charging stations.
The Neon Marketplace proposal is up for master plan review for major commercial land development, including a recommendation to zoning on a special use permit for a drive-thru, zone boundaries to expand the commercial general zone to the entire lot, and a sign size variance.
The 1700 Mineral Spring Ave. plan is a step further along, approved at the more conceptual master plan stage and now up for more detailed preliminary plan review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.