NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Planning Board will consider specifics on six proposed projects at its June 8 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in Town Hall.
Here are the projects:
• Neon gas station at 1874 Mineral Spring – A public hearing will be held on an application for a preliminary plan review for major commercial land development consisting of a gas station, restaurant and market, as well as electric charging stations. The Zoning Board, at an April 28 meeting, approved a variance and special use permit allowing a drive-thru restaurant window at the property, which is being developed by the Procaccianti Group of Cranston.
The Planning Board previously approved the more conceptual master plan for the project at the property previously containing The Fire restaurant. The preliminary plan stage is where board members get into more specifics on how the project will best be put together to protect neighborhood interests.
• A gas station at 1700 Mineral Spring Ave. – The board will hold a final review for major commercial land development to build a gas station, food market and tailor shop at the intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue. This project, from applicant Thomas Bialek, is cleaning up this messy corner of the intersection, pushing the gas station itself backward and removing a grouping of older buildings.
• Marconi Street multi-family – A public hearing will be held on the application and preliminary plan approval for a 24-unit condo development at 41 Marconi St. The project is proposed by Armand Cortellesso. Consideration was extended from a May 11 meeting.
• Mainella Street condo denial – The board will review and vote to approve a draft denial of the eight-unit project on Mainella Street in the neighborhood behind Stop & Shop on Mineral Spring Avenue. The board voted in March to deny the four-duplex project, also from Cortellesso, based on a number of reasons, including inconsistency with a mostly single-family neighborhood.
• Geneva Mills – A public hearing will be held on an application for preliminary and master plan approval for a major land development proposing eight new apartment units at the mill redevelopment at 1117 Douglas Ave. Immortal Land Development and Steven Lancia are proposing the latest expansion.
• 49-61 Emanuel St. – Kelly Clayton is applying for final approval for a minor land development to build a four-unit multi-family home here.
