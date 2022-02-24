GLOCESTER – Two members of the Glocester Land Trust and its Town Council liaison resigned when the Glocester Town Council last week tabled the reappointment of a controversial member.
During the Feb. 17 council meeting, Council President William Reichert, an independent, Walter Steere, Republican, and David LaPlante, independent, voted to table the reappointment of member Bruce Paxton and endorsed Republicans William Worthy and Stephen Arnold voted against holding off the vote.
According to Worthy, both James Giarrusso and Steven St. Pierre resigned from the seven-member Land Trust immediately after the council meeting.
Worthy said on Feb. 17 that as the liaison, his opinions and reports should be taken into consideration when appointing new members. He said he heard both sides of the issue, and would not reappoint Paxton. He said his recommendations as liaison to the Land Trust should come into consideration when other councilors vote.
“I do my work, I talk to people, I make my decision on how I think I’m going to vote. I’m not making the decision for everybody,” Worthy said.
Exasperated, Worthy announced he wished to resign as council liaison to the Land Trust.
Giarrusso, who has been on the Land Trust for two years, said most meetings are filled with arguments between Paxton and other members, and seldom sees any progress. He confirmed his and St. Pierre’s resignation, and said he fears more will come.
Paxton said in his two years on the Land Trust, he volunteered many hours cleaning and clearing trails, as well as working with engineers to fix the dam at Hawkins Pond, which he said may cost upwards of $1.5 million to become safe for use again.
Giarusso said Paxton caused infighting within the Land Trust that stopped work in its tracks. He said over the past 10 years, not much has happened on the board besides fighting. He said Paxton has been reported to the council and Glocester Human Resources, and he is disheartened that the council still has not chosen to appoint a different person.
“The council really needs to take a look at this and do the right thing,” said Giarrusso.
Giarrusso said Worthy was present at many meetings where Paxton caused issues, and said the council is aware of the situation. He said he was verbally attacked at the last meeting, and can’t stay on a board where he is threatened.
“The council should back myself and the chair so we can be successful at the Land Trust,” Giarrusso said.
St. Pierre could not be reached for comment.
Many expected the swing vote, LaPlante, to side with endorsed Republicans on the vote to not reappoint Paxton, and were disappointed when he did not. He said he needed more time to decide, and said since the first time the item was tabled at the Feb. 3 council meeting, he’s received calls from constituents on both sides of the issue.
LaPlante joined the council in January after then-Council President Jay Forgue died unexpectedly.
LaPlante said he understands there are ramifications to his decision, and he is taking it seriously.
“The problem doesn’t just lie with one (side) it lies with two. That’s why I asked for a table tonight,” LaPlante said.
LaPlante said he is also looking for other volunteers to possibly fill the position should Paxton not be reappointed, and knows of some promising residents with expertise in managing land. He said he takes volunteer board members seriously because they are not paid for the work done.
Paxton said he agrees with LaPlante’s decision to look for other qualified volunteers, though Paxton is a forester by trade and said he is a great match for the job.
“He’s doing it right. He’s taking the time and looking for the best match,” Paxton said.
Paxton said he feels the attacks are both personal and political. He said most meetings end up in fighting and conflict, though he said he is trying his best to hold his tongue. Most arguments stem from him wanting paid Land Trust projects to be performed in the agreed upon way, which he said is not always the case.
“What it comes down to is if they want me on the board, that’s OK. If not, that’s fine. I just hope I can still volunteer,” Paxton said.
Paxton was appointed as an alternate to the Conservation Commission at the same council meeting.
In the end, Paxton said that as a Land Trust member, he works at the discretion of the Town Council. At 70 years old, he said he is tired of the fighting.
To Paxton, the most important roles on the Land Trust are the volunteers who clean and maintain local trails and offer free services such as trail studies. He said he hopes all the bickering and adjustments to the board will not scare volunteers away.
The issue was discussed at length during a proposal from Arnold, who suggested drafting new terms and definitions of council liaison roles to boards and committees. He said the town needs to create real, specific parameters to avoid confusion.
Reichert said he follows the same procedure on the council liaison as what he was taught in the 1980s. He said it’s not part of his job to “hang around” Town Hall and intimidate people or gather information.
“This is what I’ve been taught over the years, this is what I abide by,” he said.
