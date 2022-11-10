NORTH SMITHFIELD – Three incumbents and two newcomers won seats on the North Smithfield Town Council on Tuesday, while incumbent Stephen Corriveau finished just outside of the top five.
Incumbent Kim Alves blew away the competition in securing the most votes, at 3,039 or 17.7 percent of the total; returning member Douglas Osier was second, at 2,486 votes, or 14.5 percent; Council President John Beauregard was third, with 2,443 votes or 14.2 percent; former Town Administrator Paulette Hamilton was fourth, with 2,409 votes or 14 percent; and incumbent Councilor Claire O’Hara was fifth, with 2,337 votes, or 13.6 percent.
Finishing out of the running were Corriveau and Cheryl Marandola.
Throughout the campaign, Beauregard challenged residents who campaigned to remove him from his spot on the council. Beauregard maintained that throughout this tenure, he has had a good relationship with the town administration, school board, and the rest of the council in moving North Smithfield forward.
“I’m pretty happy considering the barrage of negativity that was thrown in my direction,” Beauregard told The Breeze. He added that he is willing to work with anyone when it comes to the two new people elected to the council.
“It’s exciting,” commented Alves on her big win, “I’m looking forward to having new people on the council to discuss new ideas.”
Corriveau could not immediately be reached for comment.
Hamilton, who served as town administrator from 2008 to 2016, emphasized the importance of working for the common good of the town, while Osier, who served time on the Budget Committee alongside Marandola, defined himself as “fiscally responsible, data-driven candidate.”
“I’m looking forward to working with both of them, as it looks like it’s going to be a great council,” said Osier. He added that he hopes he and the rest of the council will help continue to move the community forward and tackle the biggest challenges that North Smithfield faces.
“I think it’s going to be a very moderate approach to things, and a lot of discussion to understand each other’s point of view,” added Hamilton. Like Osier, she said she is excited to work with the others.
North Smithfield has a staggered four-year term for school board, with two seats available this year. With the top two voter-getters winning a seat, Teresa Bartomioli won first overall, at 2,235 votes or 30.9 percent of the total, and William Connell took the second, at 1,796 votes or 24.8 percent. Christopher Simpkins and Kristen Zitterell finished third and fourth.
Connell maintained throughout his campaign that the current school board did a great job handling the challenge of the pandemic, while Bartomioli’s focus was geared toward helping students who are struggling with social skills, and the curriculum taught in the classroom.
“I think we all focused on the issues and how we should operate our schools, and that made for an informative campaign, which is what I think our community wanted,” said Connell.
For House District 48, North Smithfield and Burrillville, incumbent GOP Rep. Brian Newberry earned 3,634 votes, or 64 percent, while Jones earned 2,045 votes, or 36 percent.
“I feel good that I won and I’m thankful to the voters for sending me back,” said Newberry.
“I’m a first-time state rep (candidate) against a six-time incumbent, to do as well as I did I’m really really proud,” said Jones, adding that he will not be going anywhere and still plans to be involved and will run again in 2024.
Independent and former State Rep. Jon Brien, campaigning on helping the middle class, seniors, and veterans who are suffering from the cost of inflation, defeated Democrat Glenn Dusablon by about 50 votes, at 1,262 votes, or 50.7 percent of the vote, to Dusablon’s 1,212 votes, or 48.7 percent.
“You have your family who you’re not necessarily born with, but I have an amazing family,” said Brien. He commented that he is so grateful to the people of North Smithfield and Woonsocket who showed their confidence in a candidate who has an open heart and open mind.
Dusablon, who was contacted late Tuesday, said it wasn’t a good time to comment.
In Senate District 17, incumbent Republican Sen. Thomas Paolini was re-elected with 5,287 votes, or 46.8 percent, easily defeating independent Jack Lyle and Democrat Cameron Deutsch.
Democrats won all statewide seats in Rhode Island on Tuesday, as well as both congressional seats. In Senate District 20, Incumbent Democratic Roger Picard was re-elected with 4,241 votes, or 59.4 percent. He defeated Republican John Resendes who earned 2,894 votes, or 40.5 percent.
In Senate District 24, serving Woonsocket and North Smithfield, Democrat Melissa Murray won with 2,738 votes, or 56.2 percent. and Republican Craig Lacouture earned 2,124 votes, or 43.6 percent.
Democrat Stephen Casey ran unopposed in House District 50. Likewise, Democratic Robert Phillips was unopposed in House District 51.
Also Tuesday, North Smithfield voters approved allowing recreational cannabis sales within town limits, allowing the town to share in the future tax revenue from the industry. The vote was 2,687, or 56.1 percent, to 2,101, or 43.9 percent. Communities to vote no on the measure Tuesday included Smithfield and Scituate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.