NORTH SMITHFIELD – Three incumbents and two newcomers won seats on the North Smithfield Town Council on Tuesday, while incumbent Stephen Corriveau finished just outside of the top five.

Incumbent Kim Alves blew away the competition in securing the most votes, at 3,039 or 17.7 percent of the total; returning member Douglas Osier was second, at 2,486 votes, or 14.5 percent; Council President John Beauregard was third, with 2,443 votes or 14.2 percent; former Town Administrator Paulette Hamilton was fourth, with 2,409 votes or 14 percent; and incumbent Councilor Claire O’Hara was fifth, with 2,337 votes, or 13.6 percent.

