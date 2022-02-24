WOONSOCKET – Two paths for downtown development are seemingly conflicting with one another, as highlighted by city officials at a special meeting Feb. 16.
The resolution before the council would have authorized Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt to accept a grant from the Southeast New England Program (SNEP) from the EPA, which helps communities fund watershed restoration, promote water quality and preserve ecological health.
The Planning Department is working with RIDOT, Economic Development Foundation of Rhode Island and the Thundermist Taskforce to support funding for conceptual design to rework Truman Drive into the Truman Green Drive Infrastructure Parkway.
The project concept removes 1.5 travel lanes and reworks them for stormwater management on the bypass, installing catch basins and planting trees and other plants for natural water treatment before it gets released into the Blackstone River. The project, as it stands, is designed to keep maintenance costs low for the Department of Public Works.
Kevin Proft, city planner in Woonsocket, explained to the council that stormwater management is key for the funding of this project.
“There’s a lot of money right now for stormwater management infrastructure, especially what’s called green infrastructure, which is kind of just managing it through soil filtration. There’s a lot of money out there right now for that,” Proft said.
The SNEP grant totals $187,000, and the RIDOT stormwater division matched the grant with $62,000. That brings the project funding up to $250,000 before any local matching.
The more stormwater to be caught with the design, the more funding there will be to leverage for design and development, Proft added.
Proft also told the council that there might have been some miscommunication around how the resolution was put on the special meeting agenda.
“I think that was premature. Typically with these grant agreements, we’ve signed those grants without the council,” Proft said. It’s more usual for the grants to be accepted before they’re brought before the council, he explained, and for approval to be requested by the council when any money is going to be spent.
“It caught us by surprise,” Proft said.
City Council President Daniel Gendron said it was refreshing that the resolution was brought to the council, and that if there is a city obligation accepted with a grant, the council should be made aware before those obligations may be called upon for fulfillment.
“Any time information is shared with the council, it’s a good thing,” Gendron said.
Proft said the project consultant felt confident that the majority of the project’s estimated $2 million to $4 million in funding could come from nonprofit and non-governmental organization grants, and that the project could be completed at little cost to taxpayers.
The council hesitated to comment on the proposal until the Heritage Canal District Committee, chaired by council members Denise Sierra and Roger Jalette, present their plan for the area in early April.
The Woonsocket Heritage Canal District Committee is currently in the planning stages of an idealized canal district that would bring businesses, residents, and entertainment to downtown Woonsocket.
According to a Feb. 7 news release, the goal of the plan is to build “a micro-economy zone in center city Woonsocket fie to as much as 10 times larger than what currently exists. It will be a blend of Boston’s North End, Quebec’s Old City, and San Antonio’s River Walk with a concentrated theme of Woonsocket’s History and Heritage.”
This ambitious plan would create the new canal district between Main Street and the Blackstone River beginning at River Island Park, continuing down the bypass under the Court Street Bridge, pass between the police station and the library, and extend to the center of the Social flatlands.
Funding and investors for this project will be revealed at the committee’s presentation to the council, though Sierra mentioned at the meeting that the committee will not be requesting any financial assistance from the city.
Jalette called the SNEP project “beautiful,” but said the WHCD committee’s project was “even more beautiful” in his opinion, and pointed out the “millions of dollars” the new canal district could bring to the city if proven feasible.
“Maybe there are some components or elements that can complement each other,” Gendron suggested, but said they would have to wait for the committee’s presentation before any collaboration takes place.
The public is welcome to attend the Woonsocket Heritage Canal District meetings. Reach out to Pauline Demers at mud181@verizon.net for meeting times and locations. Public meeting agendas are available online through the Office of the Secretary of State.
