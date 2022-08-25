WOONSOCKET – The Rhode Island Department of Health has suspended cardiac licenses for Woonsocket EMTs Shawn Hoyle and Jarrod Martin for their actions in the death of a newborn infant.

According to the RIDOH report detailing how Hoyle and Martin failed to comply with several EMS protocols, they responded to a home on Aug. 1 and found a woman who had delivered an infant of 24-25 weeks into the toilet.

Tags

(1) comment

sw02895
sw02895

"WOW" 😲😲 Jaw dropping story... I think these 2 paramedics 🚒should find another occupation ... Still shaking my head in disbelief ... 😤😤

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.