WOONSOCKET – The Rhode Island Department of Health has suspended cardiac licenses for Woonsocket EMTs Shawn Hoyle and Jarrod Martin for their actions in the death of a newborn infant.
According to the RIDOH report detailing how Hoyle and Martin failed to comply with several EMS protocols, they responded to a home on Aug. 1 and found a woman who had delivered an infant of 24-25 weeks into the toilet.
They clamped the umbilical cord, performed an omphalotomy, left the infant in the toilet to escort the mother to the living room, then returned to find that the infant didn’t have a pulse and found no movement of the limbs after tapping its feet.
They wrapped the infant in a towel and put it in a biohazard bag, which they placed behind the mother on the ambulance stretcher, then transported both to Landmark Medical Center.
The infant was then left in the ambulance with another Woonsocket Fire Department member. When a physician asked about the infant, they were escorted to the ambulance to retrieve the bag. In the emergency room, it was found that the infant had a pulse and staff attempted resuscitation, but the baby was pronounced dead.
According to the RIDOH report, the EMTs responded with gross negligence in providing medical care, acted unprofessionally, and violated federal and state law. They found an emergency suspension was needed to protect public health, safety or welfare.
The EMTs have a right to appeal the suspension.
According to the RIDOH, the EMTs failed to provide patient care, including attempts to help the infant breathe and providing life support or intervention, and also failed to communicate with medical staff. They failed to follow neonatal resuscitation protocols, including on clearing airways, warming the infant, stimulating the infant, or assessing breathing and heart rate, says the report.
Woonsocket officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(1) comment
"WOW" 😲😲 Jaw dropping story... I think these 2 paramedics 🚒should find another occupation ... Still shaking my head in disbelief ... 😤😤
