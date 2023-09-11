featured Under water: Area hit with serious flooding By ETHAN SHOREY Valley Breeze Editor ethan@valleybreeze.com Sep 11, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A yard on Locust Avenue in North Providence looks more like a lake on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Parts of northern Rhode Island were among those hardest hit by heavy rains on Monday, with thousands of basements flooded and cars broken down with drivers stranded. Cumberland resident Mike Griffin, of Mowry Street, said his neighbors were forced to evacuate as water rushed into their home."This is a horrible flood. I've lived here for 20 years and it's never flooded this bad," he said.My street. My neighbors had to vacate their home. This is a horrible flood. I've lived here for 20 years and it's never flooded this bad. Cumberland RI pic.twitter.com/HsA5RBfu2n— Mike (@rhodyknowsbest) September 12, 2023Officials reported many motorists ignoring caution tape and orange cones and driving into deep water anyway, many becoming stuck. Many areas were reporting six inches or more of rain by early evening Monday.Monsoon season. 😬 pic.twitter.com/K9iSJeCjw3— Ethan Shorey (@TheStoryShorey) September 11, 2023Officials in North Providence reported numerous areas flooded that haven't been flooded in years, and neighboring Johnston was also hit hard, among others. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Transportation × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage. Comments that will be deleted include: Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level. Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information. Those with outright lies or falsehoods. Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error. What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular 'Gorgeous' landmark 1885 home available on Woonsocket line Maria's Breakfast and Lunch is back North Providence Village Festival welcomes revelers this weekend Halliwell to be demolished within weeks Bryant temporarily withdraws bid for bar; other businesses opposed Latest News Under water: Area hit with serious flooding Piche says Smith Street restaurant coming, but obstacles aplenty 'Gorgeous' landmark 1885 home available on Woonsocket line Lincoln manufacturer cooks up giant stuffies for tourism campaign Halliwell to be demolished within weeks Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best Of from North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Under water: Area hit with serious flooding Piche says Smith Street restaurant coming, but obstacles aplenty 'Gorgeous' landmark 1885 home available on Woonsocket line Lincoln manufacturer cooks up giant stuffies for tourism campaign Halliwell to be demolished within weeks Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit © Copyright 2023 The Valley Breeze 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite #204, Lincoln, RI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.