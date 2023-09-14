Thousands of residents in northern Rhode Island spent much of Monday evening bailing out their basements after water rushed in during heavy rains.
The worst of the flooding in Rhode Island appeared to be clustered in the northeast corner of the state, according to maps from the National Weather Service reporting damage.
Cumberland resident Mike Griffin, of Mowry Avenue, said his neighbors were forced to evacuate as water rushed into their home.
“This is a horrible flood. I’ve lived here for 20 years and it’s never flooded this bad,” he said.
Cumberland has created a submission form for those who experienced damage to their homes during Monday’s flash flooding. Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah King said they’re asking people to fill out a form at www.cumberlandri.org/flood and estimate ($ amount) the damage done to the property by the flooding. The town will be submitting the information along with the town’s incurred costs to the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency next week for submission to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Once it is submitted to FEMA, that is when eligibility is determined.
A resident in one North Providence neighborhood who lost much during flooding last year and also recently lost trees due to the tornado was flooded out again on Monday.
Officials reported many motorists ignoring caution tape and orange cones and driving into deep water anyway, many becoming stuck after their cars broke down.
Some areas were reporting six inches or more of rain by early evening Monday.
In the Monastery Heights section of Cumberland, where there’s a high water table and Millers River overflows in heavy rains, residents reported seeing higher water than even during the floods of 2010, with more rain falling over a shorter period of time. Crews were out early in the day to make sure drains were clear, returning during the storm to check on them, but it did little good due to the volume of water.
North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi said streets that haven’t seen overflows in years after extensive drainage upgrades were experiencing them. Neighboring Johnston also had some significant flooding.
Lombardi said about a dozen areas that have never flooded before flooded this time due to the volume of water coming down on Monday and the drains just not being big enough.
Fire, DPW and even police were very busy, said Lombardi, with police responding to people who were continually trying to drive past the caution tape on Douglas Avenue and elsewhere and getting stuck.
This was the first time in eight years that Evergreen Parkway was flooded, said Lombardi, while some areas that have had chronic flooding appeared to be fine.
Todd Manni, director of the Smithfield Emergency Management Agency, said the Woonasquatucket River crested at record-breaking 6.65 feet, making it the 10th highest crest on record. The highest the river reached was on March 30, 2010, during the state-wide record flood, cresting at 9.2 feet. The crest signifies a “moderate flood,” hitting maximum levels around midnight.
Manni said officials were going over damage after seeing roadway flooding on Waterman Avenue and near Masse Brook.
Manni said residents mostly experienced “nuisance flooding,” such as flooding in basements, particularly around Esmond Street and Julien Street.
Smithfield EMA representatives and other area officials are carefully and closely watching Hurricane Lee as more rain events are expected this week and into the weekend, Manni said.
“This is the peak of hurricane season for us, through September and October,” he said.
Residents should prepare for hurricane season and be ready for anything weather could bring, including power-outages, said Manni, having flashlights on hand, as well as water, medications and other supplies should a person need to stay at home for a few days.
Manni said anyone experiencing damage should contact his office at 401-233-1095 or by email at tmanni@smithfieldri.gov.
Experts continue to say that climate change is contributing to more extreme weather.
Scituate EMA Director John Robinson said the town did not have the issues seen elsewhere, and the same was true in much of Lincoln, though there was a tree down across Great Road. Officials in Woonsocket and North Smithfield reported few issues.
