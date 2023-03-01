NORTH PROVIDENCE – Municipal leaders can get just about everything right, says Mayor Charles Lombardi, but if they’re not adequately picking up people’s trash or paving their roads, they’re not doing their job.
The town this week is opening bids on both trash pickup and road paving, amid ongoing issues with sanitation provider MTG Disposal and paving contractor T. Miozzi.
Lombardi said officials have met with MTG representatives a couple of times over the past year to discuss issues around late or missed trash pickups or mixing recyclable items with trash.
Lombardi said there’s still another year left on the contract with MTG, but they’re exploring a change for the same reason they originally switched to MTG, which was considered “the best show in town” at the time, before it was later sold to Waste Connections Inc.
“They did a phenomenal job, but then it went downhill,” he said.
The contract has several stipulations related to “performance and what it should be,” he said.
“At this point I want to see who’s out there, what they can do, and how much they can do it for,” he said.
The North Providence Purchasing Board is scheduled to meet today, March 1, to discuss several bids, including on paving and trash collection.
Officials reached a deal with MTG in 2018 to add years onto their existing contract in exchange for implementing new bins and an automated pickup program.
Also at Wednesday’s Purchasing Board meeting, the town will open bids on road paving. Lombardi said officials are trying to work things out so T. Miozzi can come back as the town’s paving contractor, but the company will need to prioritize North Providence’s paving work. He said the town has money to spend before the new fiscal year starts on July 1 after getting no regular paving done last season.
“That’s our goal,” he said. “It’s the same thing as with the trash. If you can’t come through, we’re going to find someone else, I can guarantee you that.”
