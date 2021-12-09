SCITUATE — Superintendent Laurie Andries said that Scituate High School is not in the position to accept the donation of $13,000 in gym equipment, which has been sitting at the Department of Public Works for more than two years while the town continues to look for a home for the equipment.
During the Tuesday, Nov. 30 meeting, the Town Council decided to hold off on donating equipment to the school or authorizing the town purchasing agent to sell the equipment while it continues to explore its options.
Speaking with the Valley Breeze and Observer, Andries said while the school is grateful that the town is considering the school, the district is not in the position to accept the equipment at this time.
“We’re all in agreement not to accept it,” Andries said.
Andries said the district is investigating sinkholes at Caito Field, and needs to get it up to safety standards before it can consider accepting the exercise equipment.
“The timing is not right,” Andries said.
Andries said that the equipment was purchased for the community to use, and she feels it unfair that the community would only be able to use it after school hours. The area proposed for the equipment, by the bleachers near the parking lot at Caito Field, is also an evacuation area for the field.
“This would be another concern,” she said.
Scituate High School graduate Brenden Machowski spoke before the council, and said the district set $8,000 aside to install the equipment. He said design plans would put the adult exercise equipment in one place on a single pad and would not interfere with school activities.
Machowski felt there had been a miscommunication between the Town Council, the Recreation Committee, and the School Committee, and felt it would be a great fit at the school.
Recreation Committee member Ray Grigelevich said Andries will take the equipment if forced on the school, and explained why it was not placed at other locations.
Originally purchased in 2017, the exercise equipment was meant to be installed at Tasca Field. Recreation Director David Pannone discovered that the equipment, designed as a fitness circuit, could not fit at the soccer field without disturbing areas used for games.
Though Tasca Field is six acres, the park leaves portions of the field unused as part of a turf management system for the grass.
Hope Park has similar equipment, and the town also considered Esek Hopkins Park, which members of the Land Trust supported.
“We just don’t have any areas in North Scituate to install it,” said council member James Brady.
Town Councilor Michael Marcello apologized for the equipment sitting for two and a half years, and said it is due to inaction on the council. He said he was reluctant to approve a motion to send the equipment out to bid.
“We bought it, it was supposed to be used by the town,” Marcello said.
Town Council member Gary Grande disagreed, and said the issue should be solved by the Recreation Department.
