PAWTUCKET – Millions of dollars would be lost and the city’s plans for a new unified high school would be delayed by years if officials suddenly reversed course and sold off the McCoy Stadium site, say school officials.
Joanne Bonollo, the School Committee member who heads up its facilities subcommittee, said a stakeholders’ workshop was held Monday to consider three design proposals from hired architects for the new Pawtucket High School. Those 3D graphic plans will be forwarded to the full facilities subcommittee for a meeting on July 27 to move forward with the project to the full committee. Stage 2 plan submission are due soon.
Bonollo said meetings have been ongoing as officials from both the city and School Department continue with the extensive legwork that’s going into the $330 million, 500,000-square-foot high school complex set to replace McCoy.
The Breeze reached out to Bonollo after billionaire Stefan Soloviev indicated to The Journal last week that he has a dream of purchasing the McCoy site and bringing baseball back to the park. Mayor Donald Grebien has told Soloviev that the city-owned site is not available for sale, but he is happy to work with the billionaire on other potential projects.
Soloviev, of the Soloviev Group, is urging residents to support his bid for the stadium and to bring a minor league team.
The Breeze asked Soloviev this week how much he estimates such a project would cost beyond what he would be asked to pay for the site. Soloviev said he could throw out a number on development costs, but wouldn’t want to do that without a proper inspection of the property being done first. He said he has a guess in mind based on a 2017 report calling for $68 million in renovations, but wants to see how close he is first.
The Breeze also asked what percentage of the project Soloviev believes the developer should absorb and how much should come from private financing, which he did not answer.
Grace Voll, spokesperson for Grebien, said the mayor made every effort to meet with Soloviev and have talks last week, and is continuing to make those efforts.
Voll noted that officials gave people the opportunity to provide ideas for the stadium and site a few years ago and nothing came of it, including from Soloviev.
There are plenty of other areas for development in the city, including the Tidewater soccer stadium site, “which would be the best-case scenario,” she said (Soloviev has indicated he doesn’t want to be involved in that project).
Voll also emphasized that 80 percent of Pawtucket voters approved the new high school, knowing where it would be located.
Bonollo said she can’t give an exact estimate on what’s been spent on the project to date, but she said it’s several million dollars on architectural work, site testing, and other costs.
“You’re looking at significant money, and it would be non-reimbursable,” she said, noting that project managers and architects are paid a percentage of the overall project costs. “We’re way too far along.”
Everything school officials have done to this point has been approved through the Rhode Island Department of Education, she said, and the project is being reimbursed by the state at a rate of 83 percent.
“We would have to start all over,” said Bonollo, adding that such a move would delay the project by two to three years at least.
“The voters voted on a new high school at McCoy. You can’t overturn that without a vote of the people, and that’s not something that the city needs,” she said.
The city added $500,000 to its budget this year to start paying off debt service on the new school, helping lead to a tax increase.
There would be almost too many challenges to count, said Bonollo, including finding another city-owned site big enough in “landlocked” Pawtucket for a unified high school. The search for a site would likely extend the timeframe of two or three years.
Importantly, said Bonollo, the unified high school plan creates a unified Pawtucket, with students from east and west brought together. Tolman High School and Shea High School are already combining their sports programs, she said.
“Our students deserve better sooner rather than later,” she said.
With no unified high school in the plans, the city would then have to go back out to bond for major renovations at the two existing high schools, said Bonollo, which would also be a costly endeavor.
School officials are in the process of doing some renovations at Shea High School, which must remain a local educational facility, said Bonollo, and there are a number of plans for that school to potentially house specialty programs, transition programs, and adult education programs, among others.
Voll said the unified high school process is quite far along, with demolition expected in the coming months.
“Mayor Grebien appreciates Mr. Soloviev’s interest in the stadium and investing in our great city,” she said in a statement. “The mayor fought tirelessly for the PawSox to stay in Pawtucket and to keep the stadium alive. The city searched for individuals and developers to invest and reinvent the stadium. However, nothing came to fruition.”
The process of building the school, after overwhelming voter approval last November, “is swiftly moving along and the property will soon be controlled by the Pawtucket School Department,” she said.
Voll added, “Just because the stadium is off the table, does not mean that there are no other development opportunities throughout the city. The mayor is looking forward to meeting with Mr. Soloviev as he encourages new developers and entrepreneurs to invest in Pawtucket.”
