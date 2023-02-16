CUMBERLAND – Monday was one of those days that will stay with them for a long time, said Police Chief Matthew Benson and Mayor Jeff Mutter, the type of horrifying incident one hopes to never relive again.
Both expressed deep sorrow at the loss of two people in a crash on Pine Swamp Road, including 25-year-old Cumberland resident Sara Laboissonniere.
One of the families who had experienced having Laboissonniere coach their daughter as a cheer skills instructor remembered her as a wonderful person who cared so much about people.
This lengthy stretch of roadway on Pine Swamp, where the speed limit is 40 mph, is known for much higher speeds. Though much of the roadway connecting Cumberland to Woonsocket is a passing zone where drivers often take that allowance, the curved stretch where Monday’s crash happened at 210 Pine Swamp has double yellow lines.
Benson said on Tuesday that one of the drivers involved in the crash had been involved in a hit-and-run crash moments earlier, and that driver was not Laboissonniere.
A second person who lost her life in the crash, also a woman, had not yet been identified as of press time pending results from the Rhode Island medical examiner’s office.
Police were called Monday afternoon to Pine Swamp Road for a report of a crash involving two fatalities. Benson is thanking the civilians who tried to help the crash victims as well as first responders for their actions after the crash.
The chief confirmed that there had been a motor vehicle crash to an attended vehicle just prior at Pine Swamp Road and West Wrentham Road, approximately a half-mile from the larger crash site. The driver in the “suspect vehicle” in that crash fled the scene and was ultimately involved in the double fatal collision, but that suspect vehicle was not Laboissonniere’s.
Benson reiterated the department’s deepest condolences to the friends and family of those in the crash, particularly the loved ones of Laboissonniere.
“This case is tragic on so many levels, and our hearts go out to Sara’s loved ones at such a difficult time,” said the chief.
Mutter said that when one hears about this type of incident, they quickly come to grips with how inadequate they are in speaking to it.
“These things become personal,” he said. One feels the intensity of the family and community’s pain, he said, with no idea how to explain any of it.
Benson said the department is taking the potential trauma to their staff seriously through available peer support.
Though there was nothing official as of press time related to speeds, he said, it appears to be a factor in a situation such as this, where one driver clearly enters the other lane of travel. He said there were no witnesses to the crash.
Asked about the possibility of a driver crossing into the other lane to go around someone else, he said he can’t rule that out, but it’s very likely that the person passed in such a scenario would stop if they saw a severe collision.
