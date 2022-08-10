PAWTUCKET – Over the past decade or so, the city of Pawtucket has repaved about 75 percent of its local roadways, and now, along with a commitment to replace the remaining 25 percent, the city is also embarking on an effort to better beautify those streets.
The Department of Public Works is now in the process of the “massive project” of updating all street signs city-wide to ensure cohesion, says Mayor Donald Grebien, and the next phase of the city’s ongoing streetscape effort is to solicit a contractor to complete an assessment of all sidewalks across Pawtucket.
Once complete, a policy and overall plan to best address sidewalks will be created by the DPW in conjunction with the Planning Department, as was done with the previous road infrastructure improvements.
“We understand that some of our current sidewalks need upkeep to keep our residents safe and to comply with ADA regulations,” wrote Grebien in an Aug. 2 letter to the City Council that’s up for discussion this week. “We have heard from residents and local organizations about the importance of providing complete, compliant streets and improving walkability.”
This is the first major step in a complex sidewalk assessment process that the city has been preparing for without wanting to overburden taxpayers, said the mayor. The city is also continuing to work with developers to ensure it is meeting or exceeding ADA requirements on new projects.
The Planning Department is also making local streetscapes a priority through the Green and Complete Streets initiative, now centered in the area of a coming new train station, adding features such as stormwater runoff measures that will ensure effective and beautified streets and sidewalks, he said.
“With (more than) 200 miles of roadway in the city, our teams are always working to identify areas in need of assistance,” he wrote. “We look forward to continuing to improve our community and thank you for your partnership.”
Emily Rizzo, spokesperson for Grebien’s office, said sidewalks represent the second phase of street updates, with a study planned to create a full and comprehensive list of what’s needed. Street trees, which she acknowledged have taken a beating over the years due to drought and living in an urban climate, will also be part of that analysis.
The city of Pawtucket has a 50/50 sidewalk program allowing residents to apply to cover half of the cost of repairing, installing or altering a sidewalk. The average cost is $3,600 for a 50-foot section of new concrete sidewalk minus curbing, with half of that covered by the resident.
In a July letter to the City Council, resident Tim Riker said the city has a significant number of properties without sidewalks or having sidewalks in need of repairs.
“They make our city unsafe, inaccessible, unattractive, and undesirable to visit, but more importantly, the city is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA),” he wrote. With the billions of dollars that Rhode Island committed to spending on highways and the millions that Pawtucket is spending on a soccer stadium, it’s critical to start with meeting the city’s basic infrastructure needs and ensuring properties are in compliance.
The city, Riker said, needs a policy requiring properties to be inspected and in compliance with minimum building codes and other regulations every time they are sold.
Also, the DPW needs to automatically inspect and provide property owners who are missing sidewalks with estimates and give them a year to get repairs done. Applications should no longer be taken, he said, and property owners should be told that well-maintained sidewalks are not optional. A zero-percent loan should be available to all property owners completing new sidewalks similar to what is done for weatherizing homes, and grants should be available to those of low income.
Pawtucket needs to make it easier for residents to report sidewalk issues, so the DPW can inspect and determine what repairs are needed, Riker added. For those sidewalks not are not in compliance and need repairs, estimates can be provided to the property owners to complete the repairs within a year. In the meantime, DPW should install pedestrian barricades, traffic control devices, road construction barricades, etc. to ensure that pedestrians have a convenient, safe alternate pathway.
