Sidewalk study incoming
Street trees such as this disheveled one on Main Street in Pawtucket will be included as part of a wider sidewalk study in the city.

PAWTUCKET – Over the past decade or so, the city of Pawtucket has repaved about 75 percent of its local roadways, and now, along with a commitment to replace the remaining 25 percent, the city is also embarking on an effort to better beautify those streets.

The Department of Public Works is now in the process of the “massive project” of updating all street signs city-wide to ensure cohesion, says Mayor Donald Grebien, and the next phase of the city’s ongoing streetscape effort is to solicit a contractor to complete an assessment of all sidewalks across Pawtucket.

