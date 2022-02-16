PAWTUCKET – During a Feb. 9 special needs subcommittee meeting, school board member Kim Grant said she was grateful for all of the information provided to members, including the latest on upgrades to special needs amenities across the district.
Grant, who heads up the committee and was previously critical about a lack of appropriate equipment for students, said that due to delays caused by COVID-19, updates to special needs classrooms have been started but are not completed. She said she recognizes that the projects are ones that can’t be completed overnight but that the school district is still working to complete them as quickly as possible.
“As materials start coming in, we can get started on the projects, but this is something that you will see going into this summer and next summer,” Grant said. “We are working on what we can with the supplies we can for the health and safety equipment as well as the supplies special needs students use in the life skills classrooms.”
Planned updates include enhancements to ADA bathrooms such as lifts and power tables for those teachers who are unable to physically lift students themselves, and changing tables made for adults.
Updates are also being made to the transitional classrooms, where special education students attend classes teaching life skills, such as cooking and cleaning, and other necessary adult skills for life after graduation. Grant said these classrooms are getting new appliances that are more up to date and easier to use by those in a class.
Subcommittee members were also presented with a packet and presentation focused on transitioning special needs students to life after high school and how the schools prepare them for the next step in life. The presentation covered information on how educators work with special needs students until they graduate.
Grant said that even as a parent of a child with special needs herself, she didn’t know all the details of what special needs educators go through.
“With a typical child, it just seems to come naturally of what the progression of their life will be and how to navigate that,” she said. “It was really eye-opening to see the preparation and details and pieces that go into working with the students on what direction they want to go in and how do parents and educators successfully go from one point to another.”
Some of the information covered included how special needs students can work with the community and how to engage students to find a trade or a particular position to move forward in after graduating from high school.
They also covered job exploration programs, college planning timelines, how the special needs education program in Pawtucket is preparing students for adulthood and informing students and parents that some of the students will be applying for jobs while others will be applying for social security, and how to support both.
“There is a lot of information that both the parents and young men and women need when they leave the confines of the school district and this particular committee can help support the families and really help support the actual special education department,” Grant said. “Getting some of this information out there and learning more about what it really takes in special education is so important for our special needs students.”
Grant said those on the subcommittee get very engaged by knowing the information.
“A lot of them want to really make our special needs program the best it can be and it makes for a really good discussion,” she said. “It puts a smile on my face.”
