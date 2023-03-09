LINCOLN – At a special Town Council meeting on March 1, officials revealed that the School Street sewer line is much older than originally thought.
The Town Council approved American Rescue Plan Act funds to be allocated to a sewer line replacement on School Street. Town Administrator Phil Gould said that after recent findings, this project is more urgent than anticipated.
Town officials initially said they thought sewer lines on School Street were last replaced around 1991. Upon further research, it was discovered that the 1991 sewer line replacement never happened, making the lines more than 100 years old.
“Our records show that the sewer lines on School Street had been replaced,” said Town Engineer Leslie Quish. “We decided to double check, and found that it is still a clay sewer from the 1800s.”
A state contractor, paid for by the town, will be installing the sewer lines, running from Kennedy Boulevard to the Albion beacon rotary at Main Street.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is also proposing a pavement improvement project, including drainage work, along School Street from Old River Road to the Blackstone River Bikeway.
Gould told the council that originally the sewer line replacement would take place prior to the state’s improvements. The town has since re-evaluated, and will now be working simultaneously with RIDOT to coordinate the projects in an effort to minimize disruption.
The sewer line replacement is expected to cost about $850,000.
“Rather than have to go ask for money somewhere else, We have money we can use to offset the future tax burden of our residents by using this (ARPA) money wisely,” said Gould.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.