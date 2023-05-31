CENTRAL FALLS – Aallexie Gomes has been keeping very busy these days, working several jobs and going to school. But she says she will never forget the day that changed everything for her, when her older brother was murdered in the parking lot of a Providence Burger King six years ago next week.
Gomes, a Central Falls resident, recently graduated from the University of Rhode Island with her bachelor’s degree in psychology, a testament, say those who know her, to her determination to continue living her life and making her brother proud. She works as a CNA at Miriam Hospital and is working on getting her RN certification from Massachusetts General Hospital.
Additionally, Gomes works at Tufts Emergency Animal Hospital in Walpole, Mass. She has two semesters left at MGH and is doing well, earning high grades.
Though she’s looking forward to her future, the memories of her brother’s death still flood through her as if it were yesterday.
“He was my only brother and I always looked up to him, since I had no father,” Gomes said. “He always stepped up as a father figure.”
Gomes was 17 years old when she had to deal with the trauma of losing her brother, Raheem DeJesus Alves, and she said her drive to study psychology came from the hope that she would work with traumatized children one day.
“I also just want to be a great nurse that is there for others during vulnerable situations,” she said.
On June 5, 2017, Gomes was awakened at about 1 a.m. by her mother speaking loudly on the phone. Gomes eventually found out that her brother was in the hospital, and she and her family rushed there without knowing specific details.
Once there, Gomes and her family eventually received the bad news that her brother had been shot in the head and had died. Gomes said she was in shock and couldn’t believe it happened.
“I never thought it would be me going through something like this,” she said. “My brother had a big impact on others, which was evident at his funeral service.”
In the meantime, Gomes and her family were trying to work with law enforcement to find out who was responsible for her brother’s death, but she said not much of an investigation was done.
“We tried to get answers, but we didn’t get much support with finding out what happened and finding the suspect,” Gomes said. “We were told that the cameras weren’t working in the Burger King parking lot.”
Gomes said she still doesn’t know who murdered her brother, and no suspect has been identified by law enforcement.
Through it all, she said she was dealing with the emotional pain of her loss and making sure the rest of her family was OK.
“School was the hardest part to keep up with,” she said. “The house felt empty. Even today, I start to cry randomly. That was my best friend.”
What ultimately helped Gomes pick herself back up was the faith her brother had placed in her to do well for herself as a student.
“He said I would be someone who would go far in school,” she said.
Gomes said she also wanted to be there for the rest of her siblings and her mother, and she knew that her brother would want her to be happy.
“He would want me to keep doing what I have been doing as if he were still here,” she said.
She maintained her focus on school, excelled academically, and eventually graduated from the Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College Charter High School in Providence as valedictorian.
Gomes said she knows her brother would be extremely proud of her for getting far in school as a first generation graduate.
“If I could only say one thing to him, it would be I love you,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.