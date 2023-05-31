Gomes graduates
Buy Now

Aallexie Gomes graduates from the University of Rhode Island.

 Photo provided by Aallexie Gomes

CENTRAL FALLS – Aallexie Gomes has been keeping very busy these days, working several jobs and going to school. But she says she will never forget the day that changed everything for her, when her older brother was murdered in the parking lot of a Providence Burger King six years ago next week.

Gomes, a Central Falls resident, recently graduated from the University of Rhode Island with her bachelor’s degree in psychology, a testament, say those who know her, to her determination to continue living her life and making her brother proud. She works as a CNA at Miriam Hospital and is working on getting her RN certification from Massachusetts General Hospital.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.