PAWTUCKET – With declarations of candidacy officially due at the end of June, several local races are already shaping up to have plenty of interest.
City Council District 4, where an open seat is expected with the departure of Councilor Alexis Schuette, House District 58, where Rep. Carlos Tobon is facing various accusations on his financial status, as well as Pawtucket School Committee and City Council, where open seats are expected to be available, are all races that should all have plentiful candidates.
For Council District 4, Neicy Coderre officially filed her notice of organization with the Rhode Island Campaign Finance Unit on Monday, setting the stage for her to pursue the seat. She said she is continuing to explore a run.
“I am happy with the support I have received so far from friends and colleagues,” she said. “I am actively having conversations with the fourth ward committee and local elected leaders in the city. I will be making a decision soon with my family and supporters.”
John Barry, the former longtime councilor who lost to Schuette two years ago, is also expected to run again for the seat, but has not confirmed a final decision.
Rep. Tobon, who is still declining to discuss the contents of a WPRI investigation into his personal business dealings where numerous people said he often failed to pay them back, is likely to face plenty of competition for his seat.
Matthew Carvalho, lifelong Fairlawn resident and member of the Pawtucket Business Development Corp., Cherie Cruz, from the childhood development program of Parents as Teachers and co-founder of the Formerly Incarcerated Union of Rhode Island, and Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin, a member of the Charter Review Commission and president of the Rhode Island Latino Political Action Committee, are all among the official or likely candidates.
Though Carvalho and Cruz have both made official announcements for the seat, Echeverry McLaughlin told The Breeze Monday that she’s still exploring her options. On the same day she opened a campaign account, she said she wants to make sure she can continue with her service both to the state and city in other capacities. If she does end up running for office this election cycle, she said, it would be for the House 58 seat.
For School Committee, at least one available seat is helping to generate plenty of interest, as member Roberto Moreno previously announced a bid for an at-large seat on the City Council, where Elena Vasquez is not seeking re-election. Jim Chellel, former chairman of the committee, as well as Tyler McFeeters and Juan Pablo Rivera are among those who have officially announced campaigns for a School Committee seat. Several incumbent school board members are also expected to run again.
For an at-large seat on the council, Yesenia Rubio officially kicked off her campaign last week, and incumbents Michael Araujo and Melissa DaRosa are also expected to run. Albert Vitali Jr., who previously held an at-large seat, is expected to challenge for either an at-large seat or the District 3 council seat.
