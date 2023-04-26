CENTRAL FALLS – A plot of land directly across from the Wilfrid Manor housing complex will be converted into dozens of new affordable housing units.
The lot has been under investigation by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for soil contamination and will be cleaned up and redeveloped.
The land, which sits at 4-8 School St. in Central Falls and is owned by a non-profit entity, used to be a single-story home with a basement and attached garage, according to the final remedial action work plan from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
The plan also states that the home was demolished in February “in anticipation of future remediation and redevelopment into affordable multi-family residential housing.
“The plan is to build approximately 40 units of affordable housing on the site,” said Bridgett Duquette, executive director of the Central Falls Foundation and the Central Falls Housing Authority.
Duquette explained that CFHA and CFF were not aware of contamination until pre-development testing was done for a proposed six-unit development back in 2021. By that time, the former tenants had vacated the property in January and April of 2021, by order of a 12-month notice to vacate so the six units could be built.
The six-unit development was never completed “due to increased construction costs,” she said.
Kelly Owens, associate supervising engineer for RIDEM, said that when the Central Falls Housing Authority hired an environmental consultant to look into the property, it was found to have metals such as arsenic and lead as well as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in the soil.
The work plan also specifies that there was evidence of “urban fill, including ash, glass, and/or brick in all soil borings and test pits completed at the site.” In the samples collected from the site, total petroleum hydrocarbon, select total metals, and select semi-volatile organic compounds were also detected, per the plan.
As outlined, redevelopment of the land is expected to take several years. As far as the proposed remedy for the land, the work plan states it will include “the excavation and off-site disposal of soil as necessary at an approved facility (i.e. landfill), to allow for installation of utilities and building foundations.”
“The contamination will be dealt with during construction,” Owens said, which the work plan describes as environmental capping occurring once development starts.
Duquette said all required soil testing has been completed.
“We are currently applying for pre-development funding and preparing to apply for funding in the upcoming funding cycle for the planned development,” she said.
Duquette said she anticipates for the new development to be built in 2025, because of delays with the funding cycles of the low-income housing tax credit.
“Funding cycles for low-income housing tax credits are once per year and we are unsure if we will have sufficient time to complete all the prior requirements before (December) which therefore requires us to wait until the December 2024 cycle,” she said.
In the meantime, there is no risk to anyone who walks by the property, said Duquette, which is fenced off for liability reasons and not because of dangerous materials.
“We have been told that the urban fill is extremely common throughout the city,” she said.
Duquette said she looks forward to bringing needed affordable housing to the community.
“The Central Falls Foundation will continue to work closely with our local and state leaders and federal delegation to ensure this project moves forward as quickly as possible,” she said.
