NORTH PROVIDENCE – So much of 2021 in North Providence was about finding some semblance of normalcy after a debilitating 2020, and slowly but surely, it happened, with children getting back in school, the town senior center and other municipal facilities reopening, businesses bouncing back as best they could, and residents getting back to routines.
North Providence prioritized vaccines as soon as they were available, continually running clinics and operating its own vaccine site as the town was added to the hardest-hit communities list.
The town and its population was up to 443 total hospitalizations from COVID as of just before Christmas, and 137 total deaths. Only eight communities have seen higher death tolls than this town, including neighboring Smithfield.
The town was at 69 percent of residents receiving the two-dose vaccine schedule as of the holidays, trailing some 20 other communities.
Despite North Providence beating neighboring Pawtucket by 5 percentage points on its vaccination rate, 69 to 64 percent, the town’s rate of death per 100,000 is twice that of Pawtucket, at 422 to 203.
State statistics show Pawtucket has had nearly double the number of hospitalizations than the much less populous North Providence as of just before Christmas, at 841 compared to North Providence’s 443, but North Providence has seen only nine fewer people die from the virus, at 137 compared to Pawtucket’s 146.
Town leaders focused heavily this year on helping the local business community by relaxing whatever measures possible, including easing restrictions on restaurants. While a number of local businesses closed in 2021, others opened, including two new bakeries. Business owners dealt with numerous challenges this year, including employee and supply shortages.
Three other significant areas of focus this year were:
• The pandemic-caused glut of vacant spaces that grew at first, but now appears to be shrinking;
• Town leaders attempting to shut down the increasingly obnoxious nightclub scene, with some success;
• And an ongoing effort to gather in the reins on development running rampant in an already overdeveloped community.
A vendor event held as the town and state began reopening in April foreshadowed numerous other events coming back, including town fireworks, summer concerts, fall and Christmas events such as church bazaars, and an in-person high school graduation. Though municipal services, including the swimming pool and senior center, reopened this year, there were challenges to doing so, including shorter hours at the town beach due to a lack of lifeguards.
The town had its share of inspirational stories and acts of love, including the support of AJ Quetta in his recovery, Plates with Purpose being formed to help local restaurants and feed people in need, business owners such as Tracie Amaral at Fab-YOU-Us giving back despite their own struggles, the MOMs of Marieville toy drive, Ricci School students creating buddy benches at every school, local public safety workers running numerous charitable and community outreach efforts, members of the North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission persisting with their efforts to give back through the pandemic, Kayla Halpert’s wildly successful Batting for Dave fundraiser, among others, and the Girl Scouts from Troop 225 installing a free community food pantry.
And there were the stories that came with a side helping of controversy, including Finance Director Maria Vallee going from two positions to one after it was revealed that she was being paid for two jobs (the salary remained the same, but Vallee would no longer receive payouts for being a union member), members of the Historic District Commission resigning in frustration over feeling like their recommendations were not being heeded, residents in the area of the DPW being unhappy about a fueling station being moved there, ongoing criticism from some residents over the slow pace of completing an animal shelter, and the town ordering a vicious dog owned by the Catanzaro family put down.
Town residents again made global impacts in 2021, including Jonathan Giacomini working to save pollinators and eco systems, and Ashley Hughes doing pivotal research on responses to mass casualty events.
There were also stories of horror that shook the town, including Christopher Carbajal’s killing of Brian Cervini in May and Mark Santilli’s killing of Torrezz Lumpkins in October.
In addition to the impacts of COVID, here are some of the other top storylines in North Providence for 2021:
• Commercial properties vacant, but a bit of a resurgence
The vacant space scene was an ugly one in the early part of 2021, with downsizing chain stores such as Burger King and closing local businesses combining to create a bit of a disaster zone along Mineral Spring Avenue. But there’s been a slow and steady comeback, with food-based businesses continuing to flourish.
“Two months ago I saw more vacancies than I would have liked, but now it appears there have been a number of rentals that have been made and people who have either moved in or have an agreement to move in,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi two days before Christmas. “We seem to be holding our own.”
Burger King will soon be filled with a new Popeyes and new commercial complexes with tenants are set come online in 2022, including a potential Chipotle restaurant.
A number of businesses, such as the Geneva Diner and Sak’s Liquors, changed hands and added new offerings in 2021, while others, such as the town’s only brewery, moved out.
• Two villages see renaissance; Village Festival sets standard
The end-cap villages of Centredale and Marieville have long had a reputation for being a bit downtrodden and dated, but this year saw both get a healthy injection of new life, from streetscape improvements and continued expansions by Centredale Revival Co. and the Hopscotch Village in Centredale to new businesses filling spaces and National Grid properties being converted to recreation spaces or sold to private property owners in Marieville.
The North Providence Village Festival in the fall highlighted what Centredale can be, drawing hundreds of people for food and entertainment.
Expect more of the same in 2022, as the economy continues to revive and town officials plan more similar events to the Village Festival.
• Officials seek to blunt impact of development
Town leaders discussed at length what sort of measures might be taken to better control development of the few remaining parcels of land remaining in North Providence, many of which are smaller than allowed for development by right.
Many projects now up for consideration fall into the category of having greater density than is called for in the town’s comprehensive plan, but the zoning ordinance conflicts with it in allowing higher density or more units, and trumps the comprehensive plan.
Officials are going out to bid to fix the discrepancies, but that will take a while, so in the meantime they’re looking to possibly take some interim steps to limit development.
The push to limit excessive development came even as U.S. Census data showed North Providence among the fastest-growing communities in Rhode Island with 6.3 percent growth from 2010 to 2020, or 2,036 additional residents over a decade, to 34,114.
• Leaders maintain laser focus on recreation spaces
With town and schools good to go and North Providence’s financial problems in the distant past, town officials can place special emphasis on quality of life issues, and nothing impacts quality of life quite like having nice public spaces to enjoy.
Town Council President Dino Autiello said in March that he agreed with Mayor Charles Lombardi that a new football field should be a top priority, and months later, Lombardi officials signed a $3.2 million deal using funds from the $4 million remaining from school reconstruction to install an artificial turf field. But the mayor didn’t stop there, agreeing to also upgrade the baseball field next door.
The mayor also agreed this year to invest into two new playgrounds, including an ADA accessible one in Marieville.
Other projects that saw progress in 2021 and will see a lot more activity in the coming year include the new Westcott Park on the Woonasquatucket River, new athletic fields on Ivan Street and at the Coletti Farm property off Mineral Spring Avenue, and further expansion of the Meehan Overlook/Notte Park.
Town officials anticipate investing some of their American Recovery Plan Act funds into recreation spaces.
• Council looks to close down emerging nightclub scene
Town Council members say they couldn’t be more disappointed with how things played out with several local establishments in 2021, and the ramifications of owners who said one thing and are doing another could be felt for a long time.
Council members are now being extra cautious when approached by business owners seeking liquor licenses, doing more research and asking extra questions as they seek to prevent another situation where someone claiming to want to open a restaurant ends up with more of a nightclub, adversely impacting residents around them.
Perhaps the biggest offender this year was the 787 Restaurant & Lounge, which was repeatedly cited and monitored for unruly behavior.
“The issue we’re facing in this town is these places thinking they can run like nightclubs,” Council President Dino Autiello said in June. “This is becoming a problem.”
Unfortunately, he said then, business owners are coming before the council and misrepresenting what they plan to do, and the resulting outcomes are leading to diminished quality of life in a town where residential neighborhoods back right up to the establishments.
• Traffic crackdown works…to a degree
All year, residents heard about options for dealing with speeding and running of stop signs in neighborhoods, including more stop signs, creative striping, or temporary speed humps, but in the end, good old-fashioned police enforcement seemed to make a difference.
On March 11, then-Deputy Chief Alfredo Ruggiero conceded that police hadn’t been doing much ticketing during the pandemic out of concern about contracting COVID, but that there had been 72 police posts over the previous five days after Mayor Charles Lombardi had told the department to ramp up ticketing efforts.
A week after that March 16 story, Lombardi was quoted as defending his request for more ticketing and rejecting the notion that it was motivated by a desire for more revenue. He said that yes, tickets had plummeted, but it was a relatively small line item to begin with and not depended on at all for the budget.
In a July story, Ruggiero told the Town Council how enhanced enforcement and targeted use of speed signs and data boxes had made a real difference in slowing drivers down in neighborhoods. Councilors, including Stefano Famiglietti who has led the charge for improved traffic safety, recently reported that complaints about speeding are down, but the issue will remain one to watch in the coming year.
• Old safety complex sale pending
Speaking of development, the proposed transformation of the old public safety complex at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave. has the potential to do two key things for the town: With a projected sale price north of $2 million, it would further limit the need for tax increases going forward; And it would add to the tax base and commercial corridor.
But neighbors and some town officials aren’t convinced that a three-story self-storage facility toward the back of the property is the right fit for the area, and that the impacts on their quality of life might be too much to deal with on a daily basis. The front of the property is expected to house a bank and drive-thru restaurant.
Deliberations over the project will restart after the first of the year.
• Change in police leadership
As seen previously in North Providence, a change at the top of the Police Department can have far-reaching implications, and sometimes, as happened in 2021, the best news is simply continuity of a good thing.
After Chief Arthur Martins retired, Mayor Charles Lombardi promoted from within, appointing Deputy Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. to the post. He then went and got a respected police leader from Providence, Robert Lepre, to be deputy chief.
The department, housed in its new safety complex, continued on as before but with an enhanced effort at community outreach under Lt. Tom Jones, the union president now serving as head community affairs.
Ruggiero, at an official ceremony in September, said he will lead the department to be compassionate, caring, and professional, enhancing trust with the community as well, because the community is the backbone of any police department.
He told the crowd at the Meehan Overlook that he looks forward to leading the department with the highest level of service, and he continues to be proud to say that he’s part of this agency and what it stands for.
• Centredale Manor cleanup progresses
Agencies made significant progress this year cleaning up the Centredale Manor Superfund Site along the Woonasquatucket River, a project that includes cleanup and capping over waste in the peninsula where the Centredale Manor and Brook Village apartment complexes are located, as well as contaminated sediment and floodplain soil in the Allendale Pond, the large wetland below the Allendale Dam, and the Lyman Mill Pond.
The cleanup is proceeding in phases along the Woonasquatucket River from Route 44 down to the Lyman Mill Dam, and will take five or six years to complete.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Environmental Protection Agency are working closely with the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council to coordinate the cleanup with future restoration and public uses of the river.
Cleanup is expected to be transformational for the area, leading to new development opportunities and recreational access, including eventual fishing and swimming.
• Animal shelter progress slow
Demolition of the town’s old animal shelter did little to satisfy advocates for a new shelter on Smithfield Road, who continued to be frustrated by the lack of construction activity there.
Mayor Charles Lombardi says the town is closing in on the replacement shelter it will share with neighboring communities of Johnston and Smithfield.
Organizers, many of whom picketed over the lack of progress on the shelter, this year formed the North Providence Animal Welfare Society, supporting the animals in the shelter.
