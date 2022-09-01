CUMBERLAND – After many years of talk about how spotty and haggard Cumberland’s sign-scape is, with faded and missing signs everywhere, the town is now two weeks away from turning on its new machine that will start addressing the problem.

Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais said about a half-dozen members of his team will take part in classes with Henry Mikiewicz, of New Hampshire-based URW America, who created the traffic sign and design system machine that will be used by the town, learning how to use it.

