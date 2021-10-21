JOHNSTON – Tri-County Community Action Agency has achieved national accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation.
Established in President Johnston’s “War on Poverty” in 1965, Tri-County CAA, provides a highly diverse and comprehensive range of services to ameliorate poverty and assist individuals and families to achieve personal, social and economic self-sufficiency.
“Council on Accreditation is a well-respected organization, and I knew our policies, procedures and services would be scrutinized,” said Joseph DeSantis, president and CEO of Tri-County. “I also knew that the services we provide are top-notch and would stand up to the COA’s level of excellence,” he added.
Tri-County CAA began the application process in 2019, and dedicated a team led by Jennifer Papagolos, compliance director for the agency, to the months-long accreditation project that evaluated programs and services offered at the organization’s 13 locations. The agency serves all of Washington County and several towns throughout northern R.I. The agency was notified of accreditation status from Council on Accreditation in mid-July. Organizations pursue accreditation to demonstrate the implementation of best practice standards in the field of human services. COA evaluated all aspects of Tri-County CAA’s programs, services, management, and administration.
To achieve COA accreditation, Tri-County CAA first provided written evidence of compliance with the COA standards. Thereafter, a group of specially trained volunteer peer reviewers confirmed adherence to these standards during a series of on-site interviews with trustees, staff and clients.
Based on their findings, COA’s volunteer-based Accreditation Commission voted that Tri-County CAA had successfully met the criteria for accreditation.
