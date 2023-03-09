LINCOLN – Valley View Towing’s special use application sparked 90 minutes of discussion before receiving approval at Tuesday’s Zoning Board meeting.
After receiving a negative recommendation from the Technical Review Committee last month, Valley View Towing this week presented their application for a special use permit to park five tow trucks at what is already an auto repair facility at 1208 Smithfield Ave.
According to the board and community members, this location has always been a business, and has operated as a service station for at least 70 years, under various owners.
A previous Breeze article reported that TRC members were concerned with the proposal, questioning the safety of parking tow trucks and bringing up concerns related to the comprehensive plan, as well as zoning regulations, which state that there can be no gasoline sales or automotive repairs if there is a garage or open lot for passenger and/or commercial vehicles.
Attorney Joseph Raheb, who spoke before the board representing the company, had a different interpretation of the ordinance.
“By granting this special use permit, you’re not granting us permission to do automotive repairs, we don’t need that permission because we’re grandfathered into a prior nonconforming use,” he said.
Council Chairperson David DeAngelis rebutted that by saying “there can only be one special use attached to each property,” implying that 1208 Smithfield Ave. has used theirs and cannot get any more.
Raheb followed up, reiterating that the service station is not there by special use and was not granted special use because it existed prior to the zoning ordinance, and therefore there is still a special use allowance for this property.
DeAngelis was later corrected by the town solicitor, who upon reviewing ordinances, told the board that granting two special use permits is not, in fact, prohibited.
The board discussed whether or not Valley View Towing should have attempted to gain special use under a different ordinance, but reached the conclusion that for this circumstance, there is no “right fit.”
A concern that arose during the February TRC meeting was the presence of tow trucks spiraling into an impound lot. There were also uncertainties regarding why an auto repair shop needs five tow trucks.
Rehab said, “These tow trucks would be there strictly to tow for others. They would not be bringing vehicles back to this property, and the property will not be used for any kind of impound work.”
Co-Chairperson Lori Lyle made a motion to deny the application, saying, “I understand we need to promote business, but I’m concerned about the safety of that area.”
Member Steve Kearns made a motion to approve the application, receiving supporting votes from all present members other than Lyle.
This application was approved under the stipulation that Valley View Towing provide relief in the form of a special use permit to bring into conformance a previously existing, non-conforming facility, said DeAngelis.
Sharon, William and Amanda Lima also appeared before the board regarding their application for use variance, in hopes of turning 365 Great Road into an appointment-only dog grooming business.
At last month’s meeting, the Limas asked for a continuance. At Tuesday’s meeting, they once again requested a continuance, due to board members who were at the February meeting being absent at this month’s meeting. Legally, the board can’t move forward with a previously discussed application if members who initially reviewed the application are not present.
DeAngelis told the board that Zoning Official Russell Hervieux would be in touch with them to determine whether or not their attendance at the April zoning meeting is necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.