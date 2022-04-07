SMITHFIELD – Val’s English Tea and Pie shop promises to be the most authentically British way to experience tea in Rhode Island with an hour and a half service with tea served in bone china complimented by a three-tiered tray of savoury and sweet pies.
“That’s savoury with a ‘u,’” said Sharon Thompson to the Town Council on Tuesday.
The Town Council unanimously approved Sharon and her husband, John Thompson, victualler license for Val’s English Tea and Pie Shop, which the couple plan to open by the end of the week.
Sharon said the couple plan to host a formal afternoon tea at the shop for only three years, and retire for secret personal reasons. Fitting, since Sharon said she named the shop in memory of her mother, Val, who died in 2019. As a Londoner, Val enjoyed a strong cup of tea in a cup with a saucer with a spot of milk and no sugar.
Sharon said she grew up with the belief that tea is made for every day.
“My mom would say if you’re having a bad day, then have a cup of tea. And if you’re having a good day, then it deserves a good cup of tea,” Sharon said.
Sharon, who previously cooked at St. Thomas Church in Greenville, said her mother always said she should open a tea shop. Her satisfied guests at St. Thomas will also attest to her baking skills, Sharon said. Sharon takes her passion and decades of experience planning, preparing and hosting afternoon tea, and her culture, with Smithfield.
“Make a reservation. Sit and be quiet. Be nice. Be elegant. No swearing, only me,” Sharon said.
Sharon said the tea room is made for people to sit down and take their time sipping the tea and enjoying assorted pastries from a three-tiered cake stand. There will be no take-out for tea.
“You sit there and take your time,” Sharon said.
Lower-tiered pastries are the savoury type Sharon is known for, including sausage and meat pies. Her favorite with tea. The second level will have selections of scones from savoury to sweet served with jam and butter. At the top is the “good stuff,” Sharon said. Macaroons, raspberry almond tarts, creamed desserts.
“If you are uncouth, we will serve you a carafe of coffee. But with a coffee press,” Sharon said.
In addition to dine-in services, Val’s will serve take-out half-baked meat pies to fool house guests. Sharon said dishes like shepherd’s pie, chicken pot pie and French meat pies can be purchased half-baked, then finished off in a home oven so “you can tell your husband you made it.”
Sharing parts of her English culture, Sharon, who grew up in Fulham in southwest London, said she will also make British staples like Scotch Eggs and other hand-held treats. Sharon explained that much English food is made to be eaten by hand and cold for miners out to lunch who did not have the luxury of fancy lunchboxes.
“You eat it cold, with no ketchup,” Sharon said.
Val’s English Tea and Pie Shop, located at 466 Putnam Pike, will serve tea on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For reservations or more information about the Thompsons and Val, visit www.valsenglishteashop.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.