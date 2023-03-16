LINCOLN – Officials are once again seeing vandalism in Lincoln’s town parks, despite having installed cameras.
Around this time last year, The Breeze reported on an “uptick of vandalism” in Lincoln parks.
Unfortunately for the town, say officials, the trend is continuing, though on a lesser scale.
“The cameras we have right now, we can be honest, are there as more of a scare tactic,” said Parks and Recreation Director Scott Winslow. “They do record, but they’re motion sensored … the range of motion isn’t long at all.”
Winslow estimates the range to be about 20 feet. Since the installation of cameras, town officials reported that Manville Park vandalism has decreased but has not entirely stopped.
“They’ve worked at Manville. It doesn’t mean all problems have been solved. But it’s definitely a lesser issue than we were in a year or so ago … less vandalism” said Winslow.
An issue the town continues to run into is vandalism in the pavilion at Fairlawn Park. Though the park has a camera, it is not angled toward the pavilion, and therefore can’t capture any activity in or around it.
Parks and Recreation Department representatives plan to put another camera toward the entrance of Fairlawn Park that will capture people walking in and activity inside the pavilion.
At Lime Acres, town officials have noticed vandalism and the dumping of trash and mattresses toward the back of the park. Lime Acres has a camera already, but officials plan on putting another one near the impacted areas.
Parks and Recreation staff are also discussing the town administrator’s proposal for a new middle school field. According to Winslow, the current field floods after about 20 minutes of rain and becomes unusable, impacting both the school and town athletics and scheduling.
No official plans have been put in place yet, but Winslow said he knows the intent is to “mimic what Manville Field looks like as far as putting sod in.”
The rehabilitation of the LMS fields will be more of a school project than a Parks and Recreation Department project, said Winslow, but if necessary, town officials will be involved.
