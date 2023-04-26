CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls City Council officially appointed Jim Vandermillen as director of planning and Alberto DeBurgo as city clerk on April 11, and the two are now well into the work of their new positions.
Both men served as deputy directors to the previous heads of their departments.
“Both Jim and Alberto bring institutional knowledge and valuable experience to their new leadership roles in our city,” said Mayor Maria Rivera. “We have important and timely projects happening around our city in the months ahead, and I’m confident in their abilities to help guide Central Falls forward.”
In his new position as clerk, DeBurgo said he looks forward to continuing some projects as well as tackling challenges associated with his new role. “The duties are similar (as my last role), with some added responsibilities,” he said.
Vandermillen could not be reached for comment on his goals for the position.
DeBurgo said his goal as clerk is to continue serving the public by “creating an accessible department for all, and ensuring that we are meeting the expectations placed upon us by the mayor’s office and the residents of Central Falls.”
Regarding Vandermillen’s appointment, DeBurgo said he will make an excellent director of planning.
“He has already demonstrated that he is more than capable of the role,” DeBurgo said. “His professional background, experience, and his knowledge of Central Falls make him the ideal choice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.