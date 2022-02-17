SMITHFIELD – Boy Scout Kyle Vargas last week unveiled his new outdoor Blessing Box filled with donated perishable goods free for the North Providence community.
Vargas, son of Paula and James Vargas and a member of Troop 1 Greenville, built the barn-style Blessing Box for his Eagle Scout project, saying he wanted to give a lasting resource to the community.
The large, waterproof wooden structure allows members of the community to take or leave items as desired. Vargas said he was inspired by other similar efforts, and designed his based on what he’d seen elsewhere. He said he chose red and white colors to look similar to a barn.
Vargas chose the Tri-Town Head Start headquarters at 2204 Mineral Spring Ave. in North Providence for the location for his box, as it’s a non-profit organization also doing good work in the community.
“They do a bunch of stuff to help the community as well. I reached out to the organization, and they were really happy with the idea of putting it (there),” he said.
For Vargas, the idea of strangers being able to donate things, or people in need being able to select free items, was an incredible concept. Installed on Feb. 6, Vargas said he’s already received many donations and a number of those items have been picked up.
Vargas said any non-perishable items not susceptible to weather can be placed in the box, including canned goods, clothing, hygiene items, books and more. Though the box is waterproof, Vargas said, it is not refrigerated.
Vargas graduated a year early based on motivation from his mother, who homeschooled him. He ran a landscaping business for several years, which he said grew during COVID, and is now looking to go into a trade, such as heating, ventilation or air conditioning.
He thanked the Boy Scouts for giving him the sense of self and leadership that brings him success in life.
“I had an amazing time in Boy Scouts. A good portion of my friends I met through the Scouts. It’s been an amazing experience for me,” he said.
Planning on earning his badge this spring after filing out his paperwork, Vargas said he will miss camping trips with the Scouts the most. He said while it was hard work earning his badge, he will miss the camaraderie and learning experiences.
“You definitely work hard in the Scouts, but it’s all been worth it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.