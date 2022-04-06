PAWTUCKET – Elena Vasquez, a top-two vote-getter in the past two city-wide primaries for one of three at-large seats on the Pawtucket City Council, will not run again in 2022, a shakeup that opens up opportunities for new candidates.
Vasquez came in second to Mike Araujo by narrow margins in her two successful council runs in 2018 and 2020, 20.3 percent and 19.9 percent of the total, 62 votes short of his tally in the most recent election.
Vasquez made her announcement in a news release this week, and Araujo and School Committee member Roberto Moreno also both made announcements that they’ll run for at-large council seats in separate releases.
“I have made the very difficult decision to not seek re-election to the Pawtucket City Council,” Vasquez, 32, said in a statement.
All three leaders are current or former school board members.
Vasquez served on the Juvenile Hearing Board and one term on the School Committee before serving two terms on the council.
“As a lifelong Pawtucket resident, this decision did not come lightly. Serving as a city-wide representative in municipal government has been one of the greatest accomplishments and privileges of my life,” she said.
Vasquez cites an effective tenure in elected office, having founded the Pawtucket Municipal Women’s Caucus, which she said she hopes will continue past her time on the council. She currently chairs the council’s licenses and claims and pending suits committees.
Vasquez said she has been vocal in promoting and advocating for equity and diversity within the city.
“I have been a proponent in ensuring minorities have input in Pawtucket’s everyday affairs,” she said.
She said she supported a long-lasting tradition in ensuring the city embraces cultural celebrations, and has introduced formal resolutions in supporting Hispanic Heritage Month, Black History Month, and LGBTQ+ Month.
While she may be taking a step back from the public eye, Vasquez said she won’t sit idle.
“I will always be involved with my community, just not from a political position for the time being,” she said. “I enjoy helping my constituents and will continue to do so.”
“I want to thank all of those who supported me and voted for me in these last elections. I want to thank my fellow council members, colleagues on the School Committee, General Assembly, and Mayor Donald Grebien for their work and collaboration over the past six years.”
Vasquez says she will remain in her council seat until the council session concludes at the end of the year.
“I will serve the council as I have since my first day: with pride and dignity,” she said, concluding by wishing all candidates the best of luck in this year’s elections.
She told The Breeze on Monday that her decision to step away is “taking a break” to focus more on her family. She said the decision not to run again really just crystalized in the last couple of weeks, and she left the door open to running again in the future.
Vasquez said she hasn’t decided whether to get involved in the at-large race by supporting any of the candidates.
Moreno looks to make the leap
School Committee Deputy Chairman Roberto Moreno has announced that he is running for an at-large seat on the Pawtucket City Council.
“After years of privileged, productive service to the families and students of our great city, I intend to expand my commitment to Pawtucket by seeking the office of city councilor,” Moreno said in a statement.
Moreno, 28, said a number of friends and neighbors have come to him with day-to-day issues in the city, motivating him to announce his candidacy.
“Many residents have encouraged me to run and continue my work record of budgetary accountability and advocating equal opportunity for everyone,” he said. “I am running for City Council to fight for fiscal responsibility and a safe community for all Pawtucket families.”
He added, “It’s imperative to me that our neighbors see a high return on taxpayer investment. I look forward to sharing my vision for continued economic revitalization throughout the campaign.”
Moreno, who has served on the school board since 2019, said he isn’t giving up on education.
“On the contrary, I remain committed to quality education for our children as part of my overall fight for Pawtucket’s hard-working families,” he said. “When our families succeed, our community thrives; it’s that simple.”
Moreno cites a productive track record on the school board, having previously served two years as facilities subcommittee chairperson and having served as vice-chairperson of the full committee since June.
“With the redevelopment efforts by the city’s administration and City Council, Pawtucket has become a diverse, cultural, and attractive destination location. This is solidified when a city has great schools,” he said.
Moreno said the community will benefit with a new Winters, Baldwin, and a new state-of-the-art unified high school next on the list for upgrades.
Moreno, who toured all 16 Pawtucket public schools with building principals to discuss the academic culture in the district, said upgrades have come to communities that need them.
A lifelong Pawtucket resident who attended Tolman High School, Goff Junior High School and Potter-Burns Elementary School, Moreno is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island with a dual major in applied economics and political science.
He serves as a property manager for an affordable housing complex in south Providence.
Top vote-getter Araujo back in the mix
Incumbent at-large Councilor Michael Araujo said it’s an honor to serve residents and protect taxpayers’ hard-earned money, saying he’s privileged to announce that he’s running for re-election in a Sept. 13 primary.
The top winner in each of his previous council primaries, Araujo is the chairperson of the city property subcommittee and serves on finance.
“As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, we need to continue to spend taxpayer money wisely while investing in our community and providing the necessary services our residents deserve,” said Araujo. “I am proud of the great work my colleagues and I have done during my time on the council and I promise to continue to work in a collaborative spirit with all our branches of city government as we serve with your best interests in mind.”
Araujo and his wife Marylou are lifelong residents of Pawtucket, where they have raised five children. Prior to serving on the council, he also served on the School Committee, where he oversaw a number of school reconstructions and upgrades.
In Pawtucket, the top three vote-getters in the Democratic primary for at-large council seats typically end up winning seats, with little opposition in the general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.