SCITUATE – After 21 years of teaching music in Scituate schools, Stefanie Vatine was named 2022-2023 teacher of the year on Tuesday during an assembly on the day before school started.
Vatine was surrounded by peers and family members when the Scituate school officials announced her selection as teacher of the year. She said the great thing about Scituate is that the teachers and administrators are close, like family.
“It was a huge surprise. It was not expected. Scituate has so many amazing people here,” she said.
Scituate High School Principal Michael Hassell said Vatine is a staple in the school and community who is passionate about music education and is well-deserving of the honor.
“Scituate high school has always been known for our amazing music program and that is due to Stefanie’s commitment to excellence through music,” he said.
Vatine said she loves teaching music and can play all the instruments she teaches at varying levels of proficiency. Mostly, she said she loves collaboration with students.
As a band and chorus instructor, she said many times she is on the stage performing with students. Afterward, she assigns writing projects to help students reflect and work through any possible performance anxiety.
“I’m in it with them,” she said.
SHS history teacher Tara Seger announced Vatine’s win and said there were many teachers nominated this year. As a co-worker and friend, Seger said she held Vatine in the highest regard.
“First and foremost, Stefanie teaches from the heart. She truly loves working with all the students and she is passionate about her craft. The Scituate School District is extremely lucky to have her on staff,” Seger said.
Over the years, Vatine has taught band and chorus to grades 6-12. She’s accomplished much over the years, say colleagues, including inspiring Scituate musicians to pursue opportunities at the Rhode Island Philharmonic ensemble, solo and ensemble festivals, and honors ensembles at various prestigious schools and locations, said Seger.
Last year, Vatine had six students selected for the All-State Band, with one going to the National Association for Music Education All-Eastern Honors Ensemble.
Vatine brought the Piano Lab and Guitar Studio to Scituate for students who are interested in music, but not in band. Both teach how to play instruments while also learning history and other aspects of music.
“We were missing a group of kids in the school who loved music. It’s the first of its kind here, It’s a huge thing that a whole population of kids we weren’t reaching and should be now are involved in music,” she said.
Seger said Vatine is empathetic to students and life situations. The top teacher shares in the sacrifice of working with students over long weekends and holidays, she said, and facilitates the learning process with an appreciation for her students’ abilities and growth.
“She is extremely positive and grateful for her position at Scituate High School. She acts with enthusiasm and integrity, and is grateful for all moments with her students,” Seger said.
Vatine echoed Seger’s sentiment and said she is a very positive person. She said she always looks for the best possible outcome and brings happiness wherever she can.
Vatine said she believes in Spartan pride and the work the schools do for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.