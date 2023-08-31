Scituate Teacher of the Year Stefanie Vatine
Buy Now

Scituate music and chorus teacher Stefanie Vatine was surprised to earn Teacher of the Year this Tuesday, a day before school started.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SCITUATE – After 21 years of teaching music in Scituate schools, Stefanie Vatine was named 2022-2023 teacher of the year on Tuesday during an assembly on the day before school started.

Vatine was surrounded by peers and family members when the Scituate school officials announced her selection as teacher of the year. She said the great thing about Scituate is that the teachers and administrators are close, like family.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.