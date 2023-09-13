CENTRAL FALLS – Jessica Vega is drawing high praise for her work as president of the Central Falls Juvenile Hearing Board, say city leaders, employing empathy and restorative techniques to change narratives for youth.
Vega, of Central Falls, who works her day job as senior policy analyst for Rhode Island Kids Count, says five years is longer than she expected to spend on the JHB, after originally planning to leave in 2021, but she doesn’t want to leave as more work is to be done.
There have been so many transitions, she said, including within the Police Department and with volunteer members of the board.
Vega said she knew coming in what many of the root causes are that lead to the behaviors being addressed by the JHB.
“It’s all about restorative justice,” she said, adding that the “punitive approach has never worked,” because you “can’t shame people into changing.”
The JHB mission is to keep youth out of the judicial system by giving them an opportunity to have their case heard by a group of volunteers. Board members meet to hear cases of youth who have been arrested, setting sanctions for each participant and scheduling follow-up dates to review cases.
It is incredibly satisfying seeing the transformation in young people as the process is carried out, said Vega. She said board members come across many heartbreaking situations, including one youth who had gotten into a physical altercation after someone made fun of their deceased parents.
Juvenile hearing boards across the country work differently, but the concept is the same, said Vega. The one in Central Falls has gotten national attention for its work, recently presenting to others on the work they’re doing to take a holistic approach around a suspension.
In addition to grant funding from the Department of Children Youth and Families, they also work closely with Rhode Island Community for Justice, which does all of the juvenile hearing board training and data gathering, and helped along with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse to get Rhode Island’s Juvenile Hearing Boards a three-year $300,000 pilot grant.
For three years, two full-time case managers and one part-time one will facilitate youths’ access to mental and behavioral health services and other supports needed to keep them out of the justice system and in the community. Tides Family Services of Pawtucket will be working with and supervising the case managers.
Members of the JHB are from different backgrounds and areas of expertise, but all from Central Falls, each having the chance to lend their perspective and input. There are currently two open spots on the seven-member board, and they’re looking for people interested in serving for two or three hours every other Tuesday.
Though former Mayor James Diossa and now current Mayor Maria Rivera have changed the thinking about Central Falls to a degree, said Vega, young people here struggle with the outside perception that they’re inherently bad kids.
Rivera says Vega is doing amazing work in her role on the Juvenile Hearing Board.
An important part of this work involves partnering with local companies and groups to identify interests that might help them. One youth got into an altercation with another one who was bullying them, Vega said, and they were connected with an attorney who grew up in Central Falls and tasked with interviewing them about what the journey was like to becoming an attorney. That same youth also had a community service aspect, helping out with a local softball team, and the youth loved what they saw so much, that they ended up joining the team, bringing with it the valuable aspects of discipline, belonging and building friendship.
Another young person wanted to be a chef, and they were able to connect them with a Black-owned business to volunteer and write about the experience.
“We try to match the offense to the assignment,” Vega said.
Many of the offenses they deal with are young people driving without a license, and one of the best responses they take is to pay for them to go to driver’s education classes.
“We want them to learn something and grow somehow,” she said.
Volunteer opportunities are available in schools, including tutoring, and helping out with community events or at local food pantries. The idea is to connect them to something and hopefully avoid re-arrest.
“We try to get as creative as possible,” she said of community service opportunities.
Anyone interested in being part of the JHB or providing local youth with community service opportunities through their business may reach out to the mayor’s office, said Vega. For those wanting to serve on the board, the ask is that they care about juvenile justice and want to approach the work through “a compassion and equity lens.”
There were 24 total juvenile cases heard last year, a time that saw an increase in re-arrests in the city, after Central Falls was leading the way. Post-pandemic, said Vega, there have been so many more challenges to address, including young people being part of the worsening mental health crisis. One young person was having trouble getting through school, and it was found out that their mother was dealing with substance issues, and they were taking care of their siblings. There are plenty of stressors from living in poverty, she said. In one instance, they didn’t realize that one of the youths they were talking to over Zoom was actually speaking from a shelter.
They’re seeing more 11-year-olds than ever, Vega added, students younger and younger dealing with a whole bunch of challenges, including learning to socialize again after the pandemic.
